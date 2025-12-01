A Veteran’s journey out of depression through art

The power of art

Content warning: This article addresses suicidal ideation, so reader caution is advised. If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Hotline at 988. Press option 1 if you are a Veteran.

A bolo tie shines under the lights of VA Salt Lake City Health Care System’s local Veterans Creative Arts Festival, a glittering red stone held by a braided leather cord capped in silver. It catches the eye immediately, but for its creator, Walter Adam, the tie is more than jewelry, it’s a lifeline.

Adam served as a doctor in the Army Reserve, where his mission was to save lives, but the work left scars of its own. During the three times he was mobilized into active duty, he treated soldiers and civilians who were severely injured by improvised explosive device (IED) blasts, leaving him with PTSD.

For years, Adam felt like his symptoms were under control, but he was not getting the treatment he needed. He started to withdraw into himself, not wanting to talk to anyone and occasionally having outbursts of anger.

“I was always depressed and looking down,” he said. “I didn’t have friends and felt worthless.”

Through art class at his senior center, he was introduced to David Jager, a seasoned lapidary artist and Army Veteran, who offered to teach him how to work with stone and turn them into bolo ties.

“One day, he came into the senior center and was having a super bad day,” Jager said. He could tell something was wrong with his friend. “I just grabbed him and hung on to him.”

Jager connected Adam with a Veterans organization that was able to help him, but he still struggled with his PTSD.

Adams’s journey to VA started after one particularly dark day where his symptoms almost became too much to bear. He didn’t have Jager’s phone number yet, so he called another Veteran who attended his church.

That Veteran took Adam directly to the George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Salt Lake City where he was able to get the immediate help he needed. He was also connected with other resources, like adaptive sports, and cognitive behavioral therapy to help with his other symptoms.

“There is a big difference in Adam now,” Jager said. “He is happy.”

For Adam, creating art with Jager became a way to quiet the storm of PTSD. “I mean, were it not for Dave (Jager), I wouldn’t have known what to do on that suicidal day,” Adam said. “I’m very grateful that he was able to do that for me, and I hope that I am able to do that for someone else.”

Adam makes his bolo ties and, while he could sell them, he prefers to use them to help connect with others

“I make bolo ties that are exquisitely beautiful,” he said. “I’m not a good businessman. I don’t sell them; I give them away.”

Creative Arts Festival

Hosted each year at VA facilities across the country, the festival celebrates Veterans’ creativity in music, writing, dance, painting, sculpture, and more. Winning pieces advance to the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival, where they stand alongside work from Veterans across the country.

“Art can help Veterans process and express difficult emotions,” said Melissa Larsen, a recreation therapist at Salt Lake City VA . “Art can also be a stress reduction and boost self-esteem. Art can help when Veterans are looking for new hobbies after physical changes.”

“Many times, this is the first time Veterans have had the opportunity to display their work for others to see,” she said. “This is my favorite event all year. I love to hear the stories behind the artwork, and I love to see the Veterans support each other.”

“I wasn’t going to submit anything to the Creative Arts Festival,” Adam said. “In fact, the only reason I did it in the first place was to appease Dave (Jager), but somehow, I was able to put together something that made people ask questions and pulled out emotions. That meant so much to me that I’m looking at other things I can do.”

This article was originally published on the VA Salt Lake City Health care System site and has been edited for style and clarity.