BLR’s TrainingToday® earns two spots on 2025 Capterra lists

BLR's TrainingToday®, has been recognized in Capterra’s 2025 Shortlists in both Learning Experience Platform and Learning Management System categories.

BRENTWOOD, TN, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BLRannounced that its eLearning platform, TrainingToday® , has been recognized in Capterra’s 2025 Shortlists in both the Learning Experience Platform (LEP) and Learning Management System (LMS) categories. This marks the second consecutive year the platform has earned dual recognition, highlighting its continued excellence in the eLearning space.TrainingToday includes a learning management system paired with a library of courses created by BLR’s in-house subject matter experts. The course content includes HR and safety compliance, and industry-specific training, along with professional development topics such as leadership and communication. Organizations use the platform to assign, track, and document training.To determine its annual Shortlists, Capterra spotlights software products with high user satisfaction and a strong market presence. Rankings are determined using verified user reviews from the past 24 months and average monthly search volume. Only products that meet Capterra’s criteria for usability, reliability, and relevance are included. For more details about Capterra’s Shortlist methodology, visit Capterra’s official page These honors reflect the positive experiences of TrainingToday users. Since 2024, 66% of TrainingToday reviewers on Capterra have rated the platform 5 out of 5 stars, citing ease of use and content clarity as key strengths. This recognition underscores TrainingToday’s ongoing commitment to helping organizations build knowledge, ensure compliance, and develop talent effectively.Customer reviews used in evaluation:“The number of courses offered is a huge advantage. I'm able to get everything my employees need in one platform” - Crystal R., Operations Manager [Source: Capterra]“The platform offers a simple, intuitive interface that makes it easy to navigate through courses and track progress. The setup process was seamless, and the BLR team was incredibly communicative and friendly throughout, ensuring that all questions were addressed promptly and effectively. This made the transition to the new system smooth and stress-free.” - Sabrina R., HR Director [Source: Capterra]“Recognition on both Shortlists reflects the work our team has put into building training that goes far beyond check-the-box compliance,” said Connie Tobin, LMS Implementation Manager at BLR. “TrainingToday supports practical, day-to-day learning needs, including skill-building and leadership courses developed in response to customer requests.”About BLRFor nearly 50 years, BLR has been the trusted compliance and training partner for HR and EHS teams operating in highly regulated industries. Our suite of products has continuously evolved to meet today's regulatory requirements and industry demands. With long-standing expertise in HR legislative and EHS regulatory compliance, BLR is uniquely positioned to equip businesses with the guidance needed to navigate federal and state regulatory requirements, mitigate risks, and foster a safe and productive working environment. Staying true to our founding purpose and unwavering commitment to quality and accuracy, we empower businesses with the knowledge needed to navigate today’s dynamic business and regulatory environments.

