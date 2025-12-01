MPD Arrests Juvenile for Two Northeast Shootings

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in two separate shootings, both in Northeast.

On October 31, 2025, at approximately 6:25 p.m., Sixth District officers responded to the 1300 block of 49th Street, Northeast, for the report of a shooting. Officers located a teenage male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and EMS responded and transported the victim, conscious and breathing, to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect fled the scene. CCN: 25165857

On November 11, 2025, at approximately 3:19 p.m., Sixth District officers responded to the 1600 block of Kenilworth Avenue, Northeast, for the report of a shooting. Officers located an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. DC fire and EMS responded and transported the victim, conscious and breathing, to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect fled the scene. CCN: 25171722

On Sunday, November 30th, 2025, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, a 17-year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) for the October shooting. As a result of the detectives' investigation, the juvenile male was additionally charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) for the November shooting.

