MPD Investigating Minnesota Avenue Fatal Crash

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Wednesday morning in Northeast.

On Wednesday, November 26, 2025, at approximately 3:51 a.m., Sixth District officers responded to the 4200 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast, for the report of a pedestrian struck by a bus. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after all lifesaving measures failed, the pedestrian was pronounced dead.

The preliminary investigation determined the pedestrian fell into the roadway prior to the crash. A WMATA bus traveling northbound on Minnesota Avenue then struck the pedestrian. The WMATA bus driver remained on scene and immediately called 911.

After calling 911, the bus driver and a witness attempted to direct traffic around the crash. An unidentified pickup truck did not yield and struck the pedestrian. The pickup truck fled the scene.

The decedent has been identified as 29-year-old Jal Chuol Pinuieny, of no fixed address.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

