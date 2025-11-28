MPD Investigating Alabama Avenue Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the community’s assistance to identify suspects involved in a robbery that occurred in Southeast.

On Tuesday, November 25, 2025, at approximately 2:28 p.m., the suspects approached the victim inside a business in the 2200 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The suspects assaulted the victim, took property, and then fled the scene. The suspect was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in this video:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25179119

###