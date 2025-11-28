MPD Investigating Alabama Avenue Robbery
The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the community’s assistance to identify suspects involved in a robbery that occurred in Southeast.
On Tuesday, November 25, 2025, at approximately 2:28 p.m., the suspects approached the victim inside a business in the 2200 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The suspects assaulted the victim, took property, and then fled the scene. The suspect was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in this video:
Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.
CCN: 25179119
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.