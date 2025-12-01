Randy Donaldson

Wocstar Media Announces Randy Donaldson as the 2026 Wocstar Media Fellow

MARLTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wocstar Media Announces Randy Donaldson as the 2026 Wocstar Media FellowWocstar Media proudly announces Tony-nominated producer Randy Donaldson as the 2026 Wocstar Media Fellow. Randy joins the program with an extraordinary legacy in Broadway and Off-Broadway theater, along with a powerful mission to expand access, representation, and financial inclusion across the performing arts.Randy is a producer of critically acclaimed works including The Scottsboro Boys, which received 12 Tony Award nominations, American Son starring Kerry Washington, The Pee Wee Herman Show, One Funny Mother; I’m Not Crazy, Triassic Parq, and Falling For Eve. His commitment to artistic excellence and social impact has made him a trusted voice in contemporary theater and a champion for new and diverse creative voices.Randy currently serves as the Executive Producer of Marian, a new musical inspired by the life and legacy of Marian Anderson . He is also producing the upcoming production of Mr. Rickey Calls a Meeting. In addition to his producing work, Randy serves on the board of ACT of CT.Before his producing career, Randy earned his BFA in Theater from Webster University and performed in 11 Broadway and National Tour productions including The Lion King, Kiss Me, Kate, Wonderful Town, A Chorus Line, Grand Hotel, and Annie Get Your Gun. His experience on stage and behind the scenes shapes his approach to building theater that reflects the world as it truly is.As the 2026 Wocstar Media Fellow, Randy will collaborate with the Wocstar Media team on developing original IP for Broadway and expanding innovative models for theater access. The fellowship strengthens Wocstar Media’s mission to support underrepresented storytellers and to build new pathways for creative ownership across media and entertainment.Randy Donaldson, 2026 Wocstar Media Fellow, said:“It is an honor to join Wocstar Media. My mission has always been to make theater inclusive, representative, and financially accessible to all. I look forward to building work that opens doors for emerging artists and communities that have been historically left out.”For more information on Randy Donaldson’s work, visit:Marian the Musical: https://www.marianmusical.com/ IMDb: https://www.imdb.com/name/nm4650669/

