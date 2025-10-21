Dr. Kavin Mistry Dr. Kavin Mistry

Longevity Expert Dr. Kavin Mistry Launches Program to Reverse Biological Age and Reclaim Vitality

MARLTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Longevity Expert Dr. Kavin Mistry Launches Program to Reverse Biological Age and Reclaim VitalityDr. Kavin Mistry, a board-certified neuroradiologist and acclaimed health educator, is redefining the longevity conversation with the launch of his transformative new Primal Reset Program. Rooted in cutting-edge science and ancient wisdom practiced by our ancestors, the course delivers a practical blueprint for reversing biological age through easily actionable lifestyle changes.The 21-lesson course, based on the framework from his book Primal Health Design, empowers participants to realign with seven core paradigms representing the essence of human health. These pillars (Earth, Body, Food, Mind, Purpose, Community, and Cosmos) are taught through short daily video lessons, interactive quizzes, downloadable guides, journaling prompts, and a supportive online community.Dr. Mistry uniquely blends his formative years with the Hadzabe tribe in Africa with his experience as a neuroradiologist for deep-rooted clinical and cultural insight. Inspired by the Hadzabe tribe’s vibrant health and connection to nature, he noticed the distinction between their way of life and the chronic illness epidemic in modern societies. Dr. Mistry launched his platform to educate people to live deeper and more connected in the midst of modern advancements.“We’re living longer, but not better,” Dr. Mistry said. “This course isn’t about trending health fads or diets. It’s about reconnecting with the environments and rituals your body was designed for. When you awaken your primal health intelligence, you don’t need to chase remedies to feel energized again. It happens naturally, from within.”Constant screen time, processed foods, artificial light, and chronic stress disrupt our biology and leave many people burned out, inflamed, and mentally foggy. The Primal Reset Program offers clear, science-backed rituals to reverse that damage, guiding participants to reconnect with natural rhythms, nourish their bodies intuitively, move with intention, and design lives rooted in connection and meaning.The course is accessible to everyone no matter age, experience, or lifestyle. Participants report improved clarity, energy, sleep quality, and reduced stress within three weeks.ABOUT DR. KAVIN MISTRYDr. Kavin Mistry is a South Jersey–based neuroradiologist, educator, and wellness advocate with over two decades of clinical and research experience. He is the author of Primal Health Design and founder of a growing movement to reclaim healthspan through evidence-based, ancestral lifestyle design.Website: kavinmistrymd.comMedia Inquiries: kavin@kavinmistrymd.comCourse Info: kavinmistrymd.com/primal-reset-program

