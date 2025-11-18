Gayle Jennings-O'Byrne 1

New Report Shows Leadership Looks Different

MARLTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2025 Ally Capital Collab Report reveals that women of color fund managers are reshaping what leadership looks like in venture capital. Their success is not built on hierarchy or control but on empathy, collaboration, and the ability to unite people around a shared mission.This shift stands in sharp contrast to the traditional culture of finance, which has long rewarded aggression, competition, and isolation. Leadership in venture capital has historically been defined by exclusion. In 2018, fewer than 10 percent of partners at U.S. venture firms were women, and fewer than 1 percent were Black or Latina. Even after 2020, when diversity became a public priority, structural change was limited. Today, according to the Milken Institute, women hold just 15.9 percent of general partner positions, a modest increase over five years.But numbers alone do not tell the full story. While institutional representation has grown slowly, women of color fund managers are leading differently, and their approach is proving to be more effective. Researchers describe this leadership model as a “web of inclusion,” one that values participation and accountability over hierarchy. These women are creating ecosystems that are more transparent, more collaborative, and better equipped to weather uncertainty.“Female leaders build communities that are both resilient and strategic,” the report notes. “They move people and resources by listening, not dictating. Their strength comes from connection, not control.”This model echoes what has made social movements powerful throughout history. From the civil rights movement to climate justice campaigns, women have driven progress by combining empathy with strategy, conviction with collaboration. The 2025 Ally Capital Collab Report suggests that this same pattern can transform investing.The data reinforces it. A 2023 Harvard Business Review analysis found that female-led funds outperformed male-led peers by an average of 20 percent in ROI across comparable timeframes. Yet these leaders continue to receive a fraction of available capital and are often excluded from the networks that shape the flow of investment.By recognizing how women of color lead, the report challenges a core misconception: that empathy is incompatible with performance. In fact, this leadership style produces stronger, more stable returns because it builds trust and accountability into every level of decision-making.“This is not about soft skills,” the report explains. “It is about strategic empathy, where understanding and inclusion drive measurable results.”As the investment community reassesses its values in a period of retrenchment, Ally Capital Collab argues that the future of leadership lies not in domination but in collaboration. Women of color fund managers are not simply adapting to an old system. They are building a better one that connects integrity to innovation and purpose to profit.Gayle Jennings O’Byrne is CEO of Wocstar Capital and a co-founder of Ally Capital Collab, an initiative focused on expanding access to capital for women of color fund managers and inclusive entrepreneurs.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.