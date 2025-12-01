Portfolio.YVR Debuts Winter Issue with Iconic Media Expert Fiona Forbes & Celebration of BC Entrepreneurship

Issue #9 Cover - PORTFOLIO.YVR

An issue led by Fiona Forbes that showcases the depth, talent, and determination of BC entrepreneurs building bold, future-focused companies across industries.

Portfolio.YVR grows because BC’s entrepreneurs grow. Their stories fuel our mission and define our future.” — Helen Siwak, EIC & Publisher

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Portfolio.YVR Business & Entrepreneurs Magazine proudly announces the release of its ninth issue, headlined by iconic Canadian TV host, producer, and media training expert Fiona Forbes, whose nearly three decades in broadcasting have shaped the landscape of Canadian media. With a distinguished career built on sharp communication skills, quick thinking, and an enduring ability to connect with audiences, Fiona reflects the calibre of entrepreneurial leadership that defines this publication.“Fiona has been shaping conversations in Canadian media for almost thirty years,” says Helen Siwak , Editor-in-Chief and Publisher of Portfolio.YVR. “Her evolution, her voice, and her presence reflect the resilience and adaptability that define BC’s most impactful leaders.”As Portfolio.YVR moves toward a monthly publishing schedule in 2026, the magazine remains committed to elevating entrepreneurs across BC. Its coverage spans the province’s full business ecosystem, including marketing, communications, beauty, health, wellness, finance, music, filmmaking, photography, visual effects, real estate, technology, artificial intelligence, and the wider creative and industrial sectors.This issue highlights ten outstanding entrepreneurs whose work continues to shape the province’s business landscape. Fiona Forbes leads the edition with her extraordinary broadcast legacy and her continued role as a trusted media coach. Strategic consultant Vina Tsai, founder of VT Consulting Group, brings structure and clarity to organizations seeking grounded direction. Cybersecurity innovator Marko Sarunac of IncudoLABS Inc. continues to advance compliance-driven security automation for a rapidly changing digital environment.In Victoria, Jessy Savage of Victoria Digital Marketing demonstrates the power of community-centred strategy. Vancouver author and Book Whisperer Sandra Nomoto champions conscientious publishing and supports writers in sharing meaningful stories. Creative entrepreneur Toby Tannas, founder of LIV Lifestyle Co., blends modern design with elevated daily rituals through skincare and home fragrance.Delegation expert Jordan Eaton, founder of BOSS Assistants, supports business owners across North America with systems that restore time and stability. Author and digital culture contributor Jess Singh brings emotional depth to contemporary literature. Care advocate Rebecca Biernacki of EverKind Homecare Support elevates expectations for compassionate in-home care throughout BC. Closing the lineup is Shawn Miller, co-founder of Young Hip & Married, who continues to redefine modern wedding ceremonies with intention, calm, and clarity.This milestone issue also introduces Adam Frewer as Portfolio.YVR’s new Senior Account Manager, strengthening the magazine’s commitment to strategic partnerships and long-term client support.The ninth issue of Portfolio.YVR is now available through portfolioyvr.com and the magazine’s full digital distribution network.About EcoLuxLuv Communications & Marketing Inc.EcoLuxLuv Communications & Marketing Inc. is a Vancouver-based boutique publishing and media company founded by Helen Siwak. The firm specializes in editorial development, brand storytelling, digital distribution strategy, and hybrid print–digital magazine production. Helen serves as Editor-in-Chief of LIV Magazine and Associate Editor of West Coast Weddings Magazine, while also brokering media placements and partnerships across multiple print and digital platforms (UrbanAsian.com, Retail-Insider.com, Dawn Chubai's Live Selling School). Through its flagship publications, including Folio.YVR Luxury Lifestyle Magazine, Portfolio.YVR Business & Entrepreneurs Magazine, and the regional editions of LIV Magazine, EcoLuxLuv supports businesses across BC with narrative features, strategic amplification, and comprehensive omnichannel visibility. The company is committed to elevating local entrepreneurs, expanding brand reach, and building long-term media partnerships rooted in integrity, creativity, and community connection.

