Airble Elevates Luxury Travel in Issue 36 of Folio.YVR Luxury Lifestyle Magazine

Folio.YVR’s Fall Issue takes flight with Airble, unveiling stories of art, design, innovation, and West Coast luxury living.

Airble represents a sustainable evolution of luxury travel in British Columbia—elevated, on-demand, and tailored to how we truly want to move through the world.” — Helen Siwak, EIC & Publisher

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Folio.YVR Luxury Lifestyle Magazine announces the release of its Fall Issue (Issue 36), headlined by a story that takes readers to new heights—literally. Airble, the innovative private charter marketplace founded by Vancouver entrepreneur Saeed Golzar, leads this edition as a shining example of how technology and luxury travel are redefining accessibility and refinement on the West Coast.As Canada’s first app-based private air service, Airble offers an elevated travel experience that merges convenience with exclusivity. Whether chartering a jet to Whistler, a seaplane to Tofino, or a helicopter to the Okanagan, Airble transforms regional travel into a seamless and stylish affair.“Airble represents a sustainable evolution of luxury travel in British Columbia—elevated, on-demand, and tailored to how we truly want to move through the world,” says Helen Siwak , Editor-in-Chief & Publisher of Folio.YVR Following the flightpath of ambition and excellence, Folio.YVR’s new luxury real estate series Clarence Debelle Presents makes its debut in this issue with a spotlight on an extraordinary $18.8 million West Vancouver property. The 1405 28th Street residence exemplifies contemporary design at its finest—defined by meticulous craftsmanship, architectural brilliance, and an effortless connection to nature. As one of the city’s leading luxury realtors, Clarence Debelle brings a curated approach to showcasing exceptional homes that reflect artistry, exclusivity, and timeless appeal.Continuing its commitment to celebrating artistry and creativity, Issue 36 features an inspiring roster of cultural figures shaping Vancouver’s identity. Cover artist Brendan Lee Satish Tang, represented by Gallery Jones, explores the intersections of heritage and innovation through his vibrant sculptural works. Visionary multimedia artist Paul Wong reflects on five decades of challenging convention and expanding Canada’s creative dialogue, while showcased artist Nicholas Tay of Gallery Merrick examines the nuances of immigrant identity through his evocative mixed media portraits.The issue also highlights wellness entrepreneur Katherine Evans of TALLU, who brings intentional design and mindful living to the forefront, and a feature on pianist David Fung, who recently performed with the Vancouver Metropolitan Orchestra under Conductor Ken Hsieh—an unforgettable moment of musical precision and passion. Butterfly X Butterfly, presented by Showcase Pianos, spotlights the extraordinary Fazioli under the touch of acclaimed pianist Celine Paolini, uniting architecture, sound, and sculpture in a breathtaking display of artistry.From the Bowmore x Aston Martin collaboration at Holt Renfrew and the timeless craftsmanship of the Rolls-Royce Chess Set to the refined hospitality vision of Vienna's Hotel Motto by Jan van Vianen, every page of Issue 36 celebrates innovation, design, and the pursuit of excellence.As the year draws to a close, Folio.YVR continues to lead conversations around contemporary luxury and creative excellence. Coming in December are two highly anticipated releases: the annual Travel & Hospitality Edition and the second Changemakers issue, spotlighting leaders shaping the future of purposeful luxury.About Folio.YVR Luxury Lifestyle Magazine:Vancouver’s premier publication celebrating refined living, global experiences, and local excellence. Published digitally eight times a year by EcoLuxLuv Communications & Marketing Inc. and led by Editor-in-Chief Helen Siwak, more than 80% of the magazine’s content originates from Canada’s West Coast.Focused on luxury travel, fashion, design, fine dining, art, culture, and entrepreneurship in Western Canada, Folio.YVR highlights the people, places, and experiences that define an elevated lifestyle. Each issue curates meaningful, visually rich stories that connect readers to Vancouver’s vibrant scene while offering a sophisticated window to the world.About EcoLuxLuv Communications & Marketing Inc.:EcoLuxLuv Communications & Marketing Inc. is a Vancouver-based media company specializing in luxury lifestyle storytelling and digital publishing. Founded to spotlight sustainability, style, and sophistication, the company produces Folio.YVR Luxury Lifestyle Magazine and a collection of niche publications celebrating elevated living on Canada’s West Coast. Through strategic partnerships and authentic editorial, EcoLuxLuv connects discerning audiences with brands, experiences, and entrepreneurs who embody excellence and innovation.

