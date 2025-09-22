Voices of Innovation: Portfolio.YVR #08 Profiles West Coast Entrepreneurs Advancing Culture, Creativity & Technology

PORTFOLIO.YVR ISSUE 8 2025

EcoLuxLuv Communications & Marketing Inc. spotlights ten founders shaping culture, technology, food, and business in its latest issue

Sharing the story of Language Foundry is both timely and essential in a world where language and culture can so easily be overlooked in the pursuit of progress. ” — Helen Siwak, EIC & Publisher

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Portfolio.YVR Business & Entrepreneurs Magazine has released its September Issue (#08), presenting ten stories of entrepreneurs whose work reflects resilience, innovation, and the spirit of reinvention. The key spotlight in this issue is Chad Quinn, founder of Language Foundry, an AI-powered e-learning platform dedicated to reviving and sustaining Indigenous languages.“Sharing the story of Language Foundry is both timely and essential in a world where language and culture can so easily be overlooked in the pursuit of progress. Chad’s work is a reminder that true innovation honours humanity, ensuring that traditions and voices are preserved while technology shapes the future,” says Helen Siwak , Editor-in-Chief and Publisher.This issue further explores technology and AI innovation with the lead feature on Peter Skaronis, founder of Techimpossible Security Inc. and a Governance, Risk, and Compliance Instructor at Vancouver Community College, whose career has spanned Greece, Chicago, Westminster Palace, and now Vancouver. Victor Kazakov, a member of the Catio team, shares his role in creating an AI-driven copilot for tech stack architecture while embracing the West Coast lifestyle. Jeremy Kasdorf of Chewie Media Inc. highlights his work empowering small businesses with WordPress expertise, keeping them competitive in a rapidly changing economy.The creative industries are represented by Karen Lam of Black Opiate Entertainment, who transitioned from a career as a tax and entertainment lawyer to become an award-winning horror director with international recognition.In food and lifestyle, Drew Munro tells how his culinary roots grew into UpMeals, now scaled into UpMeals OS, an AI-powered operating system that is revolutionizing how food businesses operate. Balancing family and entrepreneurship, Engilla Loo founded Envia Technologies while raising twins, bringing innovation and determination to her start-up. Jersey Li, widely known as The Apartment Guy, has successfully transitioned from luxury publishing and PPE sales into real estate, carving out a trusted reputation in Vancouver’s competitive housing market.Portfolio.YVR Issue #08 also debuts Quick Take, a new section highlighting early-stage entrepreneurs. Khaled Abbas of Pine & Co. celebrates the fully funded Kickstarter launch of The Nomad Box, while Marko Sarunac of IncudoLABS Inc. introduces QRBolt, a new vision for QR codes with dynamic updates and built-in security.Portfolio.YVR continues its mission to amplify the voices of West Coast entrepreneurs who dare to innovate, preserve, and inspire.About Portfolio.YVR Business & Entrepreneurs Magazine:Portfolio.YVR Business & Entrepreneurs Magazine is a digital-first publication created and published by EcoLuxLuv Communications & Marketing Inc. Based in Vancouver, Canada, the magazine is dedicated to showcasing the entrepreneurial journeys of West Coast founders who are reshaping industries, innovating with technology, and building businesses with purpose. Each issue features in-depth stories that highlight the resilience, creativity, and determination behind successful ventures, from early-stage start-ups to established enterprises. With a focus on amplifying voices often overlooked in traditional business media, Portfolio.YVR offers an inclusive platform for visionaries across diverse sectors such as technology, finance, lifestyle, creative industries, and sustainability. Distribution extends well beyond British Columbia through a robust omnichannel strategy that includes a digital flip magazine, blog features, newsletters to more than 70,000 business professionals across North America, and global media partnerships. Portfolio.YVR continues to serve as a launchpad for entrepreneurs ready to inspire and connect with a wider audience.About EcoLuxLuv Communications & Marketing Inc.EcoLuxLuv Communications & Marketing Inc. is a Vancouver-based media and marketing company specializing in digital publishing, brand storytelling, and strategic communications. Founded by Helen Siwak, the company produces ad-free, content-driven magazines including Folio.YVR Luxury Lifestyle Magazine, Portfolio.YVR Business & Entrepreneurs Magazine, and various 3rd party lifestyle titles. With a focus on amplifying West Coast voices, EcoLuxLuv delivers curated editorial features, omnichannel distribution, and SEO-driven visibility that connect entrepreneurs, innovators, and luxury brands with a global audience. Through publishing, partnerships, and event marketing, EcoLuxLuv empowers businesses to tell their stories authentically while building recognition, reach, and meaningful engagement.

