AMMWEC Hosts Christmas–Hanukkah Holiday Celebration to Strengthen Abrahamic Unity at the National Press Club

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Muslim & Multifaith Women’s Empowerment Council (AMMWEC) will host its annual Abrahamic Holiday Celebration on Thursday, December 4, at 6:00 p.m. at the National Press Club’s First Amendment Room.This festive gathering brings together Christian, Jewish, and Muslim and interfaith communities to celebrate Christmas and Hanukkah, deepen interfaith understanding, and promote unity during a season of hope and light.This year’s event features spiritual reflections and prayers from respected faith leaders, including:Rabbi Hyim Shafner, Georgetown’s Kesher Israel CongregationAnila Ali, Muslim faith leader and AMMWEC PresidentSeemab Asif, Christian faith leader, AMMWEC ExecutiveSoraya Deen, Muslim Women Speakers and AMMWEC Executive“Our goal is to bring communities together in friendship and understanding,” said Seemab Asif, AMMWEC executive. “This season gives us a beautiful opportunity to honor our shared values and celebrate the spirit of the Abrahamic family.”Performances by Exceptional Young Musicians from Catholic UniversityThe evening will showcase Christmas carols and holiday music performed by students from The Catholic University of America, representing some of the most promising young talent in the Washington, D.C. region.Featured performers include:Lucas Liu, member of the Global Musicians and Arts Association of the Chinese Music Society of Greater Washington, D.C., currently pursuing his Doctor of Musical Arts (DMA) in the Rome School of Music at Catholic University.Danyi Ma, operatic soprano and Doctor of Musical Arts candidate at Catholic University. Based in Maryland, she has performed at the Kennedy Center and appeared as a soloist at Carnegie Hall’s Lincoln Center. Her operatic credits include Violetta in La Traviata. Ms. Ma has also directed major cultural events such as the Washington Chinese Cultural Festival, March 3rd, and brings world-class artistry to the evening’s holiday performances.These acclaimed emerging artists will perform traditional Christmas songs and winter classics, adding musical brilliance to a night of interfaith fellowship.A Celebration of Shared ValuesThe holiday gathering will include music, dancing, refreshments, and opportunities for families to take photos with Santa. AMMWEC’s annual celebration reflects its ongoing mission to promote peace, mutual respect, and collaboration among diverse communities across the United States.“This event reminds us that despite our differences, we share faith traditions rooted in compassion, hospitality, and hope,” said Anila Ali. “Bringing our communities together is the most powerful way to strengthen understanding and build a future of coexistence.”Event DetailsRSVP onlyDate: Thursday, December 4, 2025Time: 6:00 PMLocation: National Press Club, First Amendment RoomRSVP: ElenaZulfikar@gmail.comHost: American Muslim & Multifaith Women’s Empowerment Council (AMMWEC)For media inquiries or additional information, please contact info@ammwec.orgAMMWEC at www.ammwec.org

