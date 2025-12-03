IRF Roundtable for Pakistan Welcomes Historic Step as Pakistan Introduces National Commission on Minority Rights Bill

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Religious Freedom (IRF) Roundtable for Pakistan strongly welcomes the introduction of Pakistan’s National Commission on Minority Rights Bill 2025, marking a major milestone in the country’s efforts to protect religious minorities and fulfill long-standing constitutional and international human-rights commitments.The proposed Commission—outlined in the newly introduced Bill—is designed as an independent statutory body empowered to monitor violations, recommend legislative reforms, oversee government action, conduct inquiries, and ensure equal rights and protection for all minority groups across Pakistan. The legislation also aligns with Pakistan’s commitments under the UDHR, ICCPR, and ICESCR.Anila Ali, Co-Chair of the IRF Roundtable for Pakistan, stated:“This Bill represents a long-awaited and historic shift toward safeguarding the rights and dignity of Pakistan’s most vulnerable religious communities. For far too long, minorities have lived in fear of violence, discrimination, and legal inequities. Establishing this Commission is an essential step toward ensuring justice, accountability, and equal citizenship for all.As Co-Chair of the IRF Roundtable for Pakistan, I urge Pakistan’s Parliament to enact this Bill without delay and guarantee its independence from political interference. A strong and empowered Commission will strengthen Pakistan’s democracy and its global standing.”Kashif Mirza, Director of the IRF Roundtable for Pakistan, added:“Pakistan’s introduction of this legislation is a meaningful signal to its citizens and to the international community that human rights matter. The Bill not only fulfills constitutional obligations but also operationalizes Pakistan’s commitments under global human-rights treaties.The IRF Roundtable for Pakistan fully supports this development and stands ready to provide assistance, expertise, and international partnership as the Commission is implemented. Minority communities deserve more than promises—they deserve real protection under the law.”A Critical Turning Point for PakistanThe IRF Roundtable notes that the Bill proposes:An independent Commission with investigative and oversight powersRepresentation from all provinces and minority groupsMandates to review laws, monitor rights violations, and advise the governmentAuthority to conduct inquiries, inspect detention facilities, and engage international partnersAnnual public reporting and accountability mechanismsThese reforms are essential steps toward addressing decades of systemic marginalization, forced conversions, mob violence, and discrimination against Christians, Hindus, Sikhs, Ahmadis, Kalash, and other minority communities in Pakistan.About IRF Roundtable for PakistanThe International Religious Freedom Roundtable for Pakistan is an independent, multi-faith, bipartisan coalition dedicated to advancing religious freedom, protecting vulnerable communities, and promoting the rule of law. The Roundtable engages policymakers, civil-society leaders, and international partners to support long-term democratic stability and human-rights reforms in Pakistan.Media Contact:IRF Roundtable for PakistanEmail: info@irfpakistan.orgPhone: +1 (202) 555-0199Website: www.irf.org.pk

