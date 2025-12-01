AMMWEC Mourns the Tragic Killing of a Member of the National Guard

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Muslim & Multifaith Women’s Empowerment Council ( AMMWEC Washington, D.C.The American Muslim & Multifaith Women’s Empowerment Council (AMMWEC) expresses its deep sorrow over the tragic killing of 20-year-old National Guardswoman Sarah Beckstrom and the critical injury of 24-year-old Guardsman Andrew Wolf, both members of the West Virginia National Guard. The incident occurred in Washington, D.C., where authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the attack by an Afghan immigrant, Rahmanullah Lakanwal.“Our hearts are with the families of Sarah Beckstrom and Andrew Wolf during this devastating time,” said a spokesperson for AMMWEC. “We extend our prayers and condolences to their loved ones and to all those who serve in the National Guard.”AMMWEC reaffirmed its long-standing position supporting initiatives that enhance national security and protect communities from violent ideologies.“As an organization committed to the safety and well-being of all Americans, we believe that strengthening oversight, improving vetting procedures, and addressing the root causes of Islamist radicalization are essential steps toward preventing future acts of violence,” said Anila Ali , AMMWEC president.AMMWEC continues to advocate for interfaith cooperation, civic responsibility, and evidence-based policies that ensure the safety of the nation while upholding American values. The organization encourages community partners and policymakers to work collaboratively to support law enforcement, strengthen prevention efforts, and promote peace.For more information about AMMWEC’s programs and initiatives, please visit www.ammwec.org

