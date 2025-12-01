Deck the Halls with Locally Grown & Sourced Maryland Products This Holiday Season!

December 1, 2025

ANNAPOLIS, MD (December 1, 2025) –This holiday season, Maryland’s Best, the Maryland Department of Agriculture’s seafood and agriculture marketing program, is making it easier for you to find that memorable gift with the Very Maryland’s Best Gift Guide!

“The holidays is a time of giving, and what better way to give the perfect gift with a product that was produced right here in Maryland,” said Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks. “By purchasing a product through the gift guide, you’re not only giving a memorable gift, but also supporting farming and watermen jobs in your community.”

The Very Maryland’s Best digital gift guide has all the details you need to make your holiday shopping simple – including gift cards to local farm and seafood retailers, details on promotions being offered and ideas that’ll make you the gift giver of the year! From apple pie moonshine, goat milk soap to oysters, a variety of cheddar cheeses, winery experiences and more, you’re sure to find something to make this holiday season special. All the items are certified to be grown by a Maryland farmer or sourced from Maryland watermen.

When you give these local gifts, you’re giving more than just a great quality product, you’re also investing in your community! With so many great stories behind all of the companies featured in the guide, you’re sure to find the perfect gift to give your loved ones this holiday season! Some of the fabulous farmers and watermen that you can purchase from this year include:

Richvale Farm is a family owned and located in Middletown, Maryland offering a range of delicious beef cuts and beef tallow, check their Facebook page for holiday bundles!

Fallen Pine Oyster Company grows three delicious oysters on the Chincoteague Bay including Salt Buoy – Maryland’s saltiest oyster! Grab a gift bundle that includes a tin and shucking knife for the seafood lover in your life.

Lagenfelder Pork is a 5th generation family farm offering great gift baskets of everyone’s favorite pork cuts.Give them a gift that doesn’t sit around on the shelf or get stuffed in the back of a closet!

Faidley’s Seafood is known for their delicious crab cakes and has certificates available so your loved one can order when they are ready. Certificates valid for one year.

Tobacco Barn Distillery in Southern Maryland makes whiskey using corn grown on their fields. Perfect for the holidays, check out their 3 pack sampler!

For more information about the guide or Maryland’s Best, please visit www.marylandsbest.net or contact Maryland’s Best Director of Special Projects Kristin Hanna at kristin.hanna@maryland.gov.

