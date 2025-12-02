Vivid Life Home Care Launches to Redefine Home Care Through Expertise, Connection, and Commitment

Vivid Life Home Care Launch

𝘿𝙚𝙡𝙞𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙚𝙭𝙥𝙚𝙧𝙩-𝙩𝙧𝙖𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙙, 𝙞𝙣-𝙝𝙤𝙢𝙚 𝙘𝙖𝙧𝙚 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙎𝙤𝙪𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙣 𝘾𝙖𝙡𝙞𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙣𝙞𝙖 𝙛𝙖𝙢𝙞𝙡𝙞𝙚𝙨 — 𝙨𝙪𝙥𝙥𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙚𝙙 𝙗𝙮 𝙖 𝙘𝙖𝙧𝙚𝙜𝙞𝙫𝙚𝙧-𝙤𝙬𝙣𝙚𝙙 𝙘𝙤𝙤𝙥𝙚𝙧𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙫𝙚 𝙢𝙤𝙙𝙚𝙡.

We take time to understand each person’s life, preferences, and rhythms AND we support our caregivers with training and resources they need to provide care that is both skilled and deeply personal.” — Lyn Dimacali, Director of Operations at Vivid Life Home Care

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vivid Life Home Care announced today the official launch of their new in-home, caregiver-owned cooperative offering personalized, relationship-based support for families across Southern California. Vivid Life delivers consistent, compassionate care backed by ongoing training and expert partnerships, helping families feel confident that their loved ones feel respected, valued, and cherished.𝗖𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗗𝗲𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗻𝗲𝗱 𝗔𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗱 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗟𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗱 𝗢𝗻𝗲, 𝗗𝗲𝗹𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗘𝘅𝗽𝗲𝗿𝘁𝗶𝘀𝗲At Vivid Life Home Care, every client begins with a 𝗩𝗶𝘃𝗶𝗱 𝗟𝗶𝗳𝗲 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝗻 — a personalized roadmap that looks beyond daily needs to embrace each client’s hobbies, life goals, and sources of joy and fulfillment. Rooted in holistic care and informed by motivational interviewing, the plan is built collaboratively with clients and families to support physical, emotional, social, and cognitive well-being. Caregivers are thoughtfully matched based on the client's background, preferences, and/or unique needs, ensuring that care feels natural and dignified.To deliver on this promise, Vivid Life invests deeply in caregiver development through 𝗩𝗶𝘃𝗶𝗱 𝗟𝗶𝗳𝗲 𝗔𝗰𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗺𝘆 — its in-house education program that blends the best traditions of caregiving with new models of care informed by cutting-edge science and research. The program is developed in partnership with PHI (Paraprofessional Healthcare Institute), Alzheimer’s Los Angeles, and UCLA Health. Through continuous instruction, caregivers expand their expertise and gain the tools, confidence, and perspective to meet real-life challenges. By investing in those who provide care, Vivid Life strengthens the quality of care itself — creating a ripple effect of stability, trust, and excellence that benefits both caregivers and the families they serve.“Families deserve support they can trust,” said Lyn Dimacali, Director of Operations and Business Development at Vivid Life Home Care. “We take time to understand each person’s life, preferences, and rhythms—and we support our caregivers with the training and resources they need to provide care that is both skilled and deeply personal.”𝗖𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗴𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗪𝗵𝗼 𝗦𝗲𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗣𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗼𝗻, 𝗡𝗼𝘁 𝗝𝘂𝘀𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗡𝗲𝗲𝗱At the heart of Vivid Life’s approach is a belief that care is a relationship — one built on presence, consistency, and honoring the whole person. Caregivers support not only daily tasks, but also connection, identity, and emotional wellbeing, helping clients feel seen and supported in the fullness of their lived experience.“We are there to support the person — their stories, their passions, their routines — not just their care tasks,” said Mary Claire Calma, Operations Coordinator and Caregiver-Owner. “The most meaningful moments are when someone’s face softens because they feel recognized. That’s when we know we are doing our work well.”As family member Strela shared: “Our caregivers provide kind and compassionate care for both my mom and grandma. We are Filipino, and the caregivers offer culturally appropriate activities that remind them of happy moments back home — going to Filipino restaurants, shopping centers, and places of worship. The smiles we see from my mom and grandma are priceless.”𝗪𝗵𝗲𝗻 𝗖𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗴𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗛𝗮𝘃𝗲 𝗮 𝗩𝗼𝗶𝗰𝗲, 𝗖𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗧𝗵𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲𝘀Vivid Life Home Care is structured as a caregiver-owned cooperative, ensuring that caregivers have a voice in decision-making and access to meaningful professional growth. This shared ownership helps create long-term, consistent care relationships — and families feel that difference in the care they receive.“When caregivers are respected and supported, the quality of care naturally rises,” said Aquilina Soriano Versoza, Founder of Vivid Life Home Care. “Our cooperative model allows caregivers to build lasting careers rooted in dignity and connection — and families feel that stability in their everyday care experience.”𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗩𝗶𝘃𝗶𝗱 𝗟𝗶𝗳𝗲 𝗛𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗖𝗮𝗿𝗲Vivid Life Home Care is a caregiver-owned cooperative providing expert-trained, relationship-based, in-home care for families in targeted cities across Southern California, including San Fernando Valley, Glendale, Beverly Hills, Central Los Angeles, Santa Barbara County, and Antelope Valley. Through the Vivid Life Academy, caregivers receive ongoing professional development in collaboration with leading organizations in Alzheimer’s support, advanced dementia care, and end-of-life support. The cooperative model supports long-term caregiver retention and consistent, dignified care for clients. To learn more, VividLifeHomeCare.com . To begin your care journey, Contact Us for a free care assessment.

