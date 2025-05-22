The Watermark at San Jose Celebrates Grand Opening

The Watermark at San Jose Grand Opening The Watermark at San Jose

𝗜𝗻𝗻𝗼𝘃𝗮𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗹𝘂𝘅𝘂𝗿𝘆 𝘀𝗲𝗻𝗶𝗼𝗿 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗯𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗻𝗲𝗶𝗴𝗵𝗯𝗼𝗿𝗵𝗼𝗼𝗱-𝗶𝗻𝘀𝗽𝗶𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝗹𝗶𝘃𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗰𝘂𝗹𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗮𝗹 𝗰𝗲𝗹𝗲𝗯𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝘁𝗼 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗵𝗲𝗮𝗿𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗦𝗶𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗼𝗻 𝗩𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝘆

This isn’t just a new senior living community—it reflects San Jose. From the food we serve to the spaces we create, everything is designed to honor our city’s neighborhoods, stories, and people.” — Kellie Shearer, ED of The Watermark at San Jose

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Watermark Retirement Communities and Alliance Residential Company proudly announce the grand opening of The Watermark at San Jose , a new luxury senior living community that reimagines modern aging through personalized care, integrative wellness, and culinary artistry — right in the heart of Silicon Valley. The milestone celebration included a ribbon-cutting ceremony with San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan, along with remarks from Chief of Police Ken Tran, Chief of Fire Robert Sapien, District Councilman Michael Mulcahy, and Christina Egan, Administrator for the council hospitals. These civic and community leaders underscored the vital role of senior housing that is rooted in local identity and built on inclusive, forward-thinking design.“At Watermark, people are at the heart of everything we do. Today’s residents are looking for more than care — they seek purpose, connection, and total wellness. We create extraordinary communities with personalized programs designed to help individuals thrive and enjoy a vibrant, fulfilling lifestyle. Guided by our next-generation leadership team, Watermark is prepared to set new benchmarks in senior living excellence,” said Paul Boethel, CEO of Watermark Retirement Communities. “For more than 30 years, Watermark has been transforming what senior living can be, and I’m excited to bring the best-in-class care to the people of San Jose.”𝗔 𝗡𝗲𝘄 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗵𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸 𝗶𝗻 𝗦𝗲𝗻𝗶𝗼𝗿 𝗟𝗶𝘃𝗶𝗻𝗴Offering 164 upscale residences across Assisted Living and Memory Care, The Watermark at San Jose blends resort-style amenities, enriching programs, and elevated wellness offerings in a vibrant, neighborhood-inspired setting. The community prioritizes effortless living and comfort, handling everything from housekeeping and maintenance to transportation arrangements, so residents can focus on enjoying each day. Watermark’s wellness philosophy encompasses the whole mind, body, and spirit, with engaging programs designed as experiences to provide inspiration and connection.“This isn’t just a new senior living community — it reflects San Jose,” said Kellie Shearer, Executive Director of The Watermark at San Jose; "From the food we serve to the spaces we create, everything is designed to honor our city’s neighborhoods, stories, and people.”Residents enjoy access to Watermark’s award-winning signature programs, including Watermark University for lifelong learning and Extraordinary Outings that foster community engagement. The signature dining venue, Seasons, features talented chefs, led by the Director Of Dining Services, Chef Tony Crane, a Ritz-Carlton alum, who create flavorful, nutritious fare with locally sourced ingredients. Dining will also feature Watermark’s groundbreaking signature program, Gourmet Bites Cuisine, serving protein-packed, nutritionally balanced, bite-sized meals that enhance independence and bring back the joy of dining without using utensils.The community also includes a salon, spa, fitness center, art studio, library, and private theater — each designed to support connection, creativity, and well-being. Dedicated teams are available around the clock to ensure a seamless blend of autonomy and personalized care. Memory Care residents benefit from the presence of Nayas, specially trained caregivers who tailor each experience to help residents navigate their journey with dignity, purpose, and joy.𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗪𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸 𝗮𝘁 𝗦𝗮𝗻 𝗝𝗼𝘀𝗲The Watermark at San Jose brings modern senior living to the Bay Area, balancing upscale living with a neighborhood feel. Within the community, residents have access to an array of amenities, including a spacious lobby and library, fitness and wellness center, massage therapy room, and a salon — all curated to enhance a senior living experience. The crafts room, state-of-the-art theater, and inviting outdoor spaces offer ample opportunities for entertainment and relaxation, in addition to gourmet dining options and Watermark’s groundbreaking signature programs, including Gourmet Bites Cuisine, Watermark University, and Extraordinary Outings. For further information visit The Watermark at San Jose. 𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗪𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸 𝗥𝗲𝘁𝗶𝗿𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗺𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗲𝘀Watermark Retirement Communities is a nationally recognized leader in senior living, managing communities across the United States with a commitment to innovation, well-being, and exceptional experiences. Watermark communities are distinguished by highly trained, compassionate associates, and a lifestyle built on choice, fine amenities, integrative wellness and innovative programs — including the award-winning Watermark University featuring a wide variety of engaging classes for residents and area seniors. Based in Tucson, Arizona, Watermark brings more than 35 years of senior living experience and is known for exceptional service, a culture of inclusion, and long-term financial stability. Visit watermarkcommunities.com to learn more.

