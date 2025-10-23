Hearts Therapeutic Equestrian Center Honored with Mayor’s Nonprofit Champions of Accessibility Award

20th Annual Mayor's Award Santa Barbara recipients of Nonprofit Champions of Accessibility Award, Kelly Gould, Hearts Program Coordinator & Head Instructor Therapeutic Equestrian Center, Mayor Randy Rowse, Andrew Wilson, Board Chairman of Hearts Therapeuti

Santa Barbara’s nonprofit equine therapy center is recognized for advancing inclusion, accessibility, and opportunity

This award is a reflection of our team, our volunteers, our horses and our donors all working together to bring healing and opportunity to those who need it most.” — Andrew Wilson, Board Chairman of Hearts Therapeutic Equestrian Center

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hearts Therapeutic Equestrian Center (Hearts), a nonprofit organization delivering life‑changing equine‑assisted services to inspire, strengthen, and motivate people of all ages and capabilities across Santa Barbara County, has been named the 2025 recipient of the Mayor’s Nonprofit Champions of Accessibility Award.Presented annually during National Disability Employment Awareness Month, the Mayor’s Award honors local employers and organizations that demonstrate exceptional commitment to promoting inclusion, accessibility, and equitable opportunities for individuals with disabilities.“It’s a tremendous honor to be recognized by the City of Santa Barbara,” said Andrew Wilson, Board Chairman of Hearts Therapeutic Equestrian Center. “As the only nonprofit equine therapy center in the south county, Hearts makes the proven benefits of equine‑assisted therapy economically and geographically accessible to our community. This award is a reflection of our team, our volunteers, our horses and our donors all working together to bring healing and opportunity to those who need it most.”Santa Barbara Mayor Randy Rowse praised Hearts for its impact and leadership in inclusive programming. “Hearts exemplifies the spirit of accessibility in action,” said Mayor Rowse. “Their work not only expands opportunities for individuals with disabilities but also builds a more compassionate and connected community. Santa Barbara is fortunate to have such a dedicated organization improving lives every day.”Program Coordinator and Head Instructor Kelly Gould, added: “Therapeutic equestrian activities are uniquely effective because they engage the whole person and offer a space for participants to build their self confidence, develop emotional regulation skills and expand their communication skills in a fun and non-judgmental way, that other modalities cannot always achieve.”As a 501(c)(3) Hearts Therapeutic Equestrian Center relies on the generosity of donors to maintain our life-changing programs. Contributions directly support scholarships, horse care, and facility improvements, ensuring that individuals of all abilities have access to the transformative connection with horses.About Hearts Therapeutic Equestrian CenterFounded in 1985, Hearts Therapeutic Equestrian Center is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization providing equine‑assisted services that inspire, strengthen, and motivate children and adults with disabilities in Santa Barbara County. Through partnerships with trained instructors, volunteers, and specially selected horses, Hearts creates opportunities for healing, growth, and empowerment. For more information or to make a donation, visit www.heartsriding.org or email info@heartsriding.org.

