New Holiday Festival Set for Georgetown, KY

GEORGETOWN, KY, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new old-fashioned family holiday festival is planned that will transform Scott County Farmers Market Pavilion into a festive forest. The inaugural Flannel & Frost takes place from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 20. The evening event is created and sponsored by Scott County Parks and Recreation and Georgetown/Scott County Tourism “We’ve teamed up to bring special events and entertainment of exceptional quality to the community of Georgetown and believe a Christmas event like Flannel & Frost must take place in the heart of downtown,” said Courtlyn Ledesma, marketing and special events recreation manager at Georgetown-Scott County Parks and Recreation. “We want to celebrate alongside our local shops and vendors and celebrate a season of giving together.”“This Christmas collaboration shines a light on how Georgetown goes all in in creating holiday events, from family-focused fun to festive atmosphere, which make lasting memories,” said Lori Saunders, executive director at Georgetown/Scott County Tourism.“This is another example of how well our parks and tourism departments work together to promote our beautiful downtown,” added Drew Beckett, director at Georgetown-Scott County Parks and Recreation. “We hope a large crowd will enjoy the planned festivities and support our local businesses—just in time for Christmas!”Flannel & Frost features holiday light displays, storytelling by Ms. Claus, Christmas shopping opportunities, axe throwing and live music entertainment, featuring headliner Paint Creek, Mo Bell and the Georgetown Community Singer. Family activities include train rides, face painting and a petting zoo.The evening’s Polar Express will transport visitors from the Scott County Farmers Market Pavilion to Main Street, where they can marvel at the sparkling Christmas tree, enjoy festive photo opportunities, savor kettle corn, watch a holiday movie and discover one-of-a-kind, last-minute gifts at the charming downtown shops.Festivalgoers are also invited to catch the train back down to the Scott County Farmers Market Pavilion and channel their inner Lumberjack for throwing axes at the Mobile Axe Unit.“We hope everyone that attends not only enjoys the fun and decorated shops in downtown Georgetown but also finds some Christmas magic in this new holiday event,” said Bailey Gilkerson, associate director at at Scott County Tourism.Flannel & Frost Festive Forest was originally known as Lumberjack Christmas, an event held by Georgetown-Scott County Parks and Recreation at its Pavilion indoor recreation center. The newly renamed and relocated festival takes place 6-9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, at the Scott County Farmers Market Pavilion at 134 North Broadway Street. Admission is free. For more information, contact Georgetown-Scott County Parks and Recreation at 502-863-7865.For more information about other holiday experiences in Georgetown, including its annual Home for the Holidays, visit www.georgetownky.com About GSC PARKS | Georgetown–Scott County Parks & Recreation is all about creating fun, connection and community. From beautiful parks and trails to exciting programs and special events, GSC Parks is here to help residents of all ages stay active, engaged and inspired. With more than 350 acres of parkland, recreation centers, athletic fields and aquatic facilities, there’s always something happening. Whether it is joining a fitness class, cheering on a youth team or enjoying a festival, GSC Parks is dedicated to making every experience a memorable one.ABOUT GEORGETOWN KY | Birthplace of Bourbon. Kentucky’s Horse Headquarters. Georgetown is both of these, and more. Sitting in the midst of Horse Country, Kentucky’s fastest growing city is home to horse-centric attractions and events, including the Kentucky Horse Park, Old Friends Thoroughbred Retirement Farm, Kentucky Three Day Event, Festival of the Horse and the National Horse Show. Its beautifully preserved Victorian-era downtown is filled with dozens of locally owned shops, galleries and restaurants. “Only here” attractions: Yuko-en Japanese-style strolling garden and Heirlooms & Gretchen’s authentic stained-glass shop. Outdoor adventure: Elkhorn Creek; Skullbuster Mountain Bike Trail at Lytles Fork Recreation Area; Kentucky Proud family-fun and u-pick farms. Historical sites: Ward Hall Greek Revival Mansion Tour; Scott County/Georgetown Museum; 1917 Rosenwald School. Coming soon: Limestone Distillery, Blue Run Spirits Distillery. Accommodations: 80+ unique stays, 19 brand name chain hotels, two campgrounds. www.facebook.com/gotogtown

