Comedy for a Cause at Broads Lounge

Promotional Poster for Bridgette Martin performing at Ale Rae’s in Knoxville, TN. Photo Credit: Kerri Pressley Promotional Poster for Comedy Fundraiser at Broads Lounge

The Glam Squad to Host Fundraiser for Habitat for Humanity

I am thrilled to be part of a team working to bring tears of joy to the faces of women in my community when they realize the dream of owning their own home.” — Bridgette Martin

CHATTANOOGA, TN, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Homeownership can feel like an impossible dream to many, especially women working hard to care for their families without the benefit of a strong support system.That’s where The Glam Squad comes in. A local group of women is teaming up to bring the joy of homeownership to women in the area by providing laughter to audiences across the Chattanooga area.“My job onstage is to bring tears of laughter to my audience,” explained comedian and team member Bridgette Martin . “And while I absolutely love doing that, I am thrilled to be part of a team working to bring tears of joy to the faces of women in my community when they realize the dream of owning their own home.”The Glam Squad is one of 10 teams for Habitat's annual Women Build event. Each team has set a goal of raising $2,500 to help purchase the building materials needed to construct a new home.According to the fundraising teams of Women Build 2025, “Every hammer lifted, every nail driven, and every dollar raised brings us one step closer to giving a family a safe, affordable place to call home.”As a way to raise money for this project, Martin is hosting a comedy fundraiser on Sunday, March 30 at Broads Lounge, located at 124 E. 10th Street in downtown Chattanooga. Doors open at 6:30 pm for pre-show networking, and the laughs start at 7 pm.The show will be open to adults 18 and up, as performances will be for mature audiences. Tickets are $20 each, and all proceeds will be donated to Habitat for Humanity in Cleveland, Tennessee, on behalf of The Glam Squad, a team for the Women Build 2025 event.Martin has entertained audiences with her hilarious gift of gab for more than two decades. Best known for her tours across the Southeast United States, Martin has shared the stage with TJ Miller, Pauly Shore, Michael Winslow, and DeAnne Smith. She was a featured performer on the Feral Hogs Comedy tour as well.In addition to Martin, the show will feature the comic genius of fellow Chattanooga women in comedy: Ashley Saturday, Courtenay Cholovich, Lauren Reilly, and Shellyta Chatman.Want to enjoy comedy for a cause ? Reserve your seat today: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/comedy-fundraiser-broads-lounge-tickets-1271853009589?aff=oddtdtcreator

