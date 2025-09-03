Funny Money: Chattanooga Comic Hosts Benefit Show

Ready to Laugh Your Heart Out while supporting a great cause? Bridgette Martin has been making people laugh for more than a decade. Bridgette and friends recently hosted a comedy fundraiser to benefit the Hamilton County Schools Care Close

Bridgette Martin once again brings big laughs to Broads Lounge, this time in support of The Children’s Heart Foundation.

If I can use my talent to help others and bolster the community around me, then I’m doing more than delivering punchlines. I’m making a difference, and that’s nothing to laugh about.” — Bridgette Martin

CHATTANOOGA, TN, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Laughter can do more than brighten someone’s day. It can change lives. Comedian Bridgette Martin , a Chattanooga favorite, is bringing her quick wit and heartfelt energy to a special comedy night benefiting The Children’s Heart Foundation.The fundraiser will take place on September 28 at Broads Lounge, located at 124 E. 10th Street in downtown Chattanooga. Doors open at 6:30 pm, and the show kicks off at 7:00 pm.Martin, known for her sharp humor and ability to connect with audiences, has been a force in comedy across the Southeast for more than a decade. She’s shared the stage with household names like TJ Miller, Pauly Shore, Michael Winslow, and Tom Arnold. And this isn’t the first time she has rounded up an audience to laugh out loud for good. Martin has been producing comedy fundraisers throughout her comedy career, raising funds and awareness for various organizations in the region.“Comedy has helped me in tremendous ways,” Martin said. “If I can use my talent to help others and bolster the community around me, then I’m doing more than delivering punchlines. I’m making a difference, and that’s nothing to laugh about.”The event, aptly named Laugh Your Heart Out, is the third event this year produced by Martin aimed at bringing people together in a way that’s meaningful and fun. The show will also feature a lineup of Chattanooga comedians Andrew Ledbetter and Donnie Marsh with special guests Cassie May and Nneka Ijeoma. Marty Bartow will be the host.The Children’s Heart Foundation is the leading organization dedicated to funding congenital heart defect research. Congenital heart defects are the most common birth defect in the United States, affecting nearly 40,000 babies each year. With groundbreaking research and family-focused initiatives, the Foundation works to ensure children born with heart conditions not only survive but thrive.Proceeds from Laugh Your Heart Out will support the Children’s Heart Foundation Heart Walk in Atlanta on behalf of Courage for Carson, a team raising awareness and funds to improve outcomes for children born with congenital heart defects.Tickets are $10 each, and all proceeds will go to the Courage for Carson team for the 2025 Heart Walk. Attendees must be 18 and up, as performances are tailored for mature audiences.Don’t miss your chance for lots of laughs while supporting an organization making a real impact for children and families.For more information about Bridgette Martin, visit her website: robotpenii.com Reserve your seat today.Unable to attend the event but still want to support this amazing cause? Donate here today.

