Camelot Secure CEO Stan Oliver Appointed To Duke University Cybersecurity Industry Advisory Board

COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Camelot Secure, a revolutionary cybersecurity company, today announced that Stan Oliver, President/CEO of Camelot Secure, Phoenix, and DigiFlight , has been selected as a board member to the Duke University Cybersecurity Master of Engineering Program’s Industry Advisory Board . The Board’s mission is to provide expert guidance that supports and fosters innovation and excellence in curriculum, student internships, entrepreneurship, graduate outcomes, and related areas.“I’m honored to join the Duke University Cybersecurity Master of Engineering Program’s Industry Advisory Board and to contribute to shaping the next generation of cybersecurity professionals,” Oliver said. “With decades of experience supporting government and defense programs, I’m particularly excited to help bridge the gap between academic learning and real-world application. By strengthening internship pathways and hands-on experiences, we can ensure that students graduate ready to meet today’s evolving cyber challenges with confidence and purpose.”Board members play an essential role in helping Duke establish the program as a center of excellence in educating the next generation of cybersecurity leaders. Duke is privileged to have globally recognized leaders on its Cybersecurity Industry Advisory Board.“I’m delighted to announce that Mr. Stanford Oliver has joined our Cybersecurity Advisory Board,” said Art Ehuan, Executive Director of the program. “Stan brings exceptional leadership, deep cybersecurity expertise, and invaluable perspective to our students and faculty. We’re honored to have him join our distinguished board of nationally recognized cybersecurity leaders.”In addition to his advisory role, Oliver will leverage his companies to actively collaborate with Duke’s Pratt School of Engineering and its Engineering Graduate and Professional Programs to support student success beyond the classroom. As part of this initiative, Camelot Secure and DigiFlight will work with faculty to offer students opportunities to participate in final projects and capstone engagements that build on program coursework while challenging students to apply their knowledge to real-world cybersecurity scenarios. These experiences will expose learners to mission-aligned cyber operations, complex threat environments, and emerging technologies, further strengthening the pipeline of highly prepared, industry-ready graduates poised to make an immediate impact in the field.About Camelot SecureCamelot Secure is a leading cybersecurity company taking a revolutionary approach to digital defense. Unlike traditional reactive models, Camelot Secure operates from a threat perspective—proactively identifying and mitigating risks before they escalate. The firm brings together experts from the military, intelligence community, and private sector to offer cutting-edge solutions such as persistent APT-hunting tools and attack surface monitoring. Learn more at camelotsecure.com.About DigiFlight, Inc.Established in 1999 and headquartered in Columbia, MD, with a branch in Huntsville, AL, DigiFlight is a Veteran-owned Minority Small Business dedicated to accelerating mission success for government and commercial entities. DigiFlight’s core strengths lie in Aerospace Technical & Acquisition Solutions, Compliant Architectures, Cybersecurity Hunt & Incident Response, Systems & Software Development, Systems Engineering & Technical Assistance, and Test & Evaluation. Beyond traditional approaches, the company employs state-of-the-art techniques for cyber incident response, software and network engineering, and specialized training. Guided by best practices, DigiFlight consistently delivers reliable and pioneering solutions tailored to drive superior mission performance and business value for its clients.###

