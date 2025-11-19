DIGIFLIGHT CEO, STAN OLIVER, INDUCTED INTO MISSOURI UNIVERSITY S&T ACADEMY OF MECHANICAL AND AEROSPACE ENGINEERS

Stanford Oliver, CEO of DigiFlight and Camelot Secure

Appointment Recognizes Oliver’s Career Achievements, Technology Vision, and Leadership in Advancing Next-Generation Engineers at Alma Mater

COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stanford Oliver, CEO of DigiFlight, was inducted into the Missouri University of Science and Technology (Missouri S&T) Academy of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineers during an October campus ceremony. Oliver, a distinguished alumnus, joins a select group of professionals recognized for their outstanding achievements. The Academy’s mission includes providing support and experience to help the Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering Department at Missouri S&T reach its collective mission and values.In 1976, Oliver enrolled in the engineering school and earned a degree in Mechanical Engineering by 1981. The induction honors Oliver for leveraging his degree to achieve decades of entrepreneurial and leadership success. Particularly, his work supporting government and defense programs, as he founded and grew the Technology firm DigiFlight after a distinguished military career as an Army Aviator and Black Hawk helicopter pilot, and most recently founded cybersecurity innovator Camelot Secure and Phoenix simulation firm Phoenix. His exceptional leadership has been recognized across the industry, including being named a 2025 Maryland’s Most Admired CEO in the Large Private Company category and a 2025 Influential Marylander in the Technology category by The Daily Record. Oliver was also recently selected to the Duke University Cybersecurity Master of Engineering Program’s Industry Advisory Board.Oliver’s experience underscores what he brings to the universityś Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering Department: a commitment to bridging the gap between academic learning and real-world application. As a recognized leader in defense programs and an executive leading technology, cybersecurity, and simulation firms, he is poised to provide invaluable perspective and practical guidance to both students and faculty at Missouri S&T.“I am incredibly honored to be inducted into the Academy, which serves as a center for excellence at my alma mater, Missouri S&T,” Oliver said. “The university provided me with the foundational tools for my career, and I am particularly excited to now contribute my experience to the Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering Department. I look forward to working with faculty and students to ensure the next generation of engineers is prepared to solve the most complex challenges facing our nation’s defense and technology sectors.”About DigiFlight, Inc.Established in 1999 and headquartered in Columbia, MD, with a branch in Huntsville, AL, DigiFlight is a Veteran-owned Minority Small Business dedicated to accelerating mission success for government and commercial entities. DigiFlight’s core strengths lie in Aerospace Technical & Acquisition Solutions, Compliant Architectures, Cybersecurity Hunt & Incident Response, Systems & Software Development, Systems Engineering & Technical Assistance, and Test & Evaluation. Beyond traditional approaches, the company employs state-of-the-art techniques for cyber incident response, software and network engineering, and specialized training. Guided by best practices, DigiFlight consistently delivers reliable and pioneering solutions tailored to drive superior mission performance and business value for its clients.Source: BridgeView Marketing Best PR Services

