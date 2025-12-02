Quorum Cyber Recognized As A Microsoft Security Excellence Awards Finalist

Quorum Cyber is a Data Security & Compliance Trailblazer Award finalist and a Security Service Partner of the Year Award finalist in the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quorum Cyber today announced it is a Data Security & Compliance Trailblazer award finalist and a Security Service Partner of the Year award finalist in the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards. The company was honored among a global field of industry leaders that demonstrated success across the security landscape during the past 12 months."Reaching the finals for two categories is yet another fantastic achievement by our entire team and testament to the incredible work we're doing in the data security & compliance and managed security services spaces,” said Federico Charosky, CEO of Quorum Cyber. “I'm really proud that we've reached two finals at the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards for the fourth consecutive year, and looking forward to raising the bar even higher in 2026. See you in Seattle in January – hopefully as winners!"Quorum Cyber has been named as a finalist in at least two categories at the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards since 2023, showing remarkable consistency in providing the highest standards of service delivery and satisfaction to customers worldwide.This year’s recognition closely follows news, in November 2025, that Quorum Cyber was named as a finalist of the 2025 Microsoft Security Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.At the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards on January 26th, 2026, Microsoft will celebrate finalists in six award categories honoring partner trailblazers, solution innovators, customer and technology champions, and changemakers. This is the sixth year Microsoft is recognizing partners for their outstanding work in the security landscape. All finalists are members of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), an ecosystem of leading security vendors comprised of software development companies and services partners that have integrated their security products and services with Microsoft’s security technology “I’m very pleased to extend my warmest congratulations to this year’s finalists for the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards. These are presented each year to recognize the outstanding achievements of our Microsoft Intelligent Security Association members as they improve customers' ability to identify and respond to security threats. Our community is made up of the most reliable and trusted security vendors worldwide. This year, we received hundreds of quality submissions from partners and Microsoft stakeholders, so this year's finalists stood out in a crowd of exceptional talent. It’s my pleasure to acknowledge and celebrate their work over the past year,” said Maria Thomson, Director, Microsoft Intelligent Security Association.MISA was established to bring together Microsoft leaders, software development companies and services partners to work together to defeat security threats and make the world a safer place. The industry veterans in MISA and Microsoft will vote to select the winners of the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards, providing an opportunity for colleagues to honor their peers for delivering exceptional work to our shared customers.About Quorum CyberFounded in Edinburgh in 2016, Quorum Cyber is one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity companies in North America and the UK, with over 400 customers on four continents. Its mission is to help good people win, and it does this by defending teams and organizations across the world and all industry sectors against the rising threat of cyber-attacks, enabling them to thrive in an increasingly hostile, unpredictable, and fast-changing digital landscape. Quorum Cyber is a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Security, a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), and the 2025 Microsoft Security MSSP of the Year. For more information, please visit www.quorumcyber.com or contact info@quorumcyber.com.###Source: BridgeView Marketing Cybersecurity PR

