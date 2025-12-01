The Talk Awards Recognizes Dental & Healthcare Practices for Outstanding Patient Service

Two dental practices and a chiropractic clinic received consecutive Talk Awards for their award-winning patient service.

LAPEER, MI, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recently, three dental and healthcare practices were honored by the Talk Awards for their continuous commitment to providing outstanding patient service and satisfaction, earning them all consecutive Talk Awards.Ballard Family Dentistry in Saginaw, Texas, began as the dream of two brothers and has grown into a trusted name in dentistry. Dr. Scott Ballard and Dr. David Ballard established the practice in 2004 with a passion for dentistry and a love for their community. With their success, they eventually expanded and opened five additional locations to bring their personalized approach to dental care to even more communities. The focus is still always on delivering high-quality care with a personal touch. That commitment to patients has led the practice to receive its 16th consecutive Talk Award. For more information, visit their Award Page at https://thetalkawards.com/award/ballard-family-dentistry/ Mansell Family Dentistry and Orthodontics in Northlake, Texas, offers a wide range of quality dental services to patients of all ages. The practice’s mission is simple: provide exceptional dental care while prioritizing patients’ comfort and well-being. It all begins with an environment that is welcoming. Furthermore, the care extends beyond that given to patients’ teeth. The team at Mansell Family Dentistry is focused on building lasting relationships with patients, nurturing trust as they help patients achieve and maintain a beautiful and healthy smile. The practice has earned six straight Talk Awards. For more information, visit its Award Page at https://thetalkawards.com/award/mansell-family-dentistry-orthodontics-northlake-tx/ Raleigh Spine Clinic in Raleigh, North Carolina, is a family-oriented practice, welcoming patients of all ages. Led by Dr. Jeffrey Roistacher, a top chiropractor in the region, the team at Raleigh Spine Clinic is committed to delivering excellent care through individualized treatment plans with unique, patient-specific recommendations. Treating everything from headaches and migraines to back pain to injuries from car accidents and sports, the practice is dedicated to its patients and their overall health and well-being, earning it 13 consecutive Talk Awards. For more information, visit its Award Page at https://thetalkawards.com/award/raleigh-spine-clinic/ The Talk Awards is continually seeking nominations for companies providing top-notch customer or patient service, granting the Talk Award to those that earn high rankings.About The Talk AwardsIn partnership with the Stirling Center for Excellence, The Talk Awards uses its independent, proprietary research and evaluation system to identify businesses with a track record of providing a great customer experience. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the customer. It brings many sources of information together into one rating for the year that shows the whole picture and avoids the pitfalls of unfounded or unjustified negative commentary posted by an unhappy employee or competitor.The Talk Awards is not about businesses competing against one another. Each individual business that is researched receives a star rating, and all those with enough positive feedback, scores and accolades will receive a 4-star to 5-star rating and an award page on The Talk Awards website. Both business owners and consumers can search the award pages to see who has received top honors.The Talk Awards were created to calculate customer satisfaction ratings for a variety of businesses, based on customer feedback online, and help businesses gain control of their image and reputation by providing consumers a fair and unbiased overview of their business. For more information about The Talk Awards, call 877-712-4758 or go online to www.thetalkawards.com

