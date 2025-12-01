Pulse of the City News Awards Contractors for Achieving 14 Consecutive Years of Exceptional Customer Service

Three contractors were recently recognized by Pulse of the City News for 14 straight years of providing outstanding customer service.

LAPEER, MI, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pulse of the City News has honored three contractors with their 14th consecutive Pulse Award for continued excellence in customer service and satisfaction.One Stop Painting & Renovating, Inc. in Plymouth, Massachusetts, is nearing 40 years in business, providing commercial and residential painting services. The company specializes in delivering high-quality painting and renovation services that bring clients’ visions to life. The team at One Stop Painting & Renovating has truly earned its reputation for exceptional workmanship, attention to detail, and dedication to clients and their satisfaction. The secret to that success is simple and lies in respectfully treating each home and commercial space like their own. For more information, visit the company’s Award Page at https://awards.pulseofthecitynews.com/one-stop-painting-and-renovation-inc-Plymouth-MA A&M Fence Corp. in Cicero, Illinois, is a family- and minority-owned business providing exceptional fencing services to the Chicagoland area. The company specializes in a variety of fencing, offering aluminum, steel, wood, ornamental iron and more for both residential and commercial clients. With more than 90 years of combined experience in the industry, the team at A&M Fence prides itself on offering top-tier services at reasonable prices, with an unparalleled commitment to customer satisfaction . Additionally, using the highest-quality materials ensures that clients’ fences not only look great, but they’ll also stand the test of time. For more information, visit the company’s Award Page at https://awards.pulseofthecitynews.com/aandm-fence-corp-Cicero-IL Economic Roofing Services in Columbia, Maryland, has been meeting the area’s roofing needs for more than 50 years. Today it’s one of the largest residential roofing companies in the region. Dedicated to both quality and service, Economic Roofing Services provides thousands of homeowners a year with the peace of mind that comes from knowing their roofing job has been done by one of the oldest and most respected contractors in the area. Performing repairs to providing full installs of new, state-of-the-art roofing systems, the company guarantees the highest quality workmanship, the most advanced roofing technology and the smartest solutions. For more information, visit their Award Page at https://awards.pulseofthecitynews.com/economic-roofing-services-Columbia-MD Pulse of the City News prides itself on honoring businesses and professionals in the construction and real estate industries such as these that provide an excellent customer experience.What sets the Pulse Award apart is the research behind it. Pulse uses a database of performance information that has been compiled on an ongoing basis since 2009. Then, by determining an annual rating for companies, Pulse offers a level of stability that tells the whole story, not just what the company did last week. The Pulse Award is reserved for those earning the highest ratings of 4 or 5 stars.About Pulse of the City News and The Stirling CenterPulse of the City News, rooted in the building and construction industry, has teamed with The Stirling Center to bring the benefits of the “customer experience” perspective to the industry. The two firms are dedicated to recognizing building and construction companies and individuals that successfully embrace the combination of quality product and exemplary customer service and providing services to them and others aspiring to embrace both objectives.The Stirling Center provides “customer-first” learning resources, including articles, courses, and training tools and materials on customer-oriented performance.Pulse of the City News and The Stirling Center are in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9500 or go online to https://www.pulseofthecitynews.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.