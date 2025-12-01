City Beat News Awards Businesses for Continuing Legacy of Customer Satisfaction

Three businesses were honored yet again by City Beat News for providing outstanding customer service, all of them receiving their 13th consecutive award.

LAPEER, MI, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- City Beat News recently honored three businesses for continuing to deliver on their promise of outstanding customer satisfaction , marking 13 straight years for each.Marielaina Perrone DDS in Henderson, Nevada, has been creating beautiful and healthy smiles for more than two decades. The practice provides Henderson and the surrounding Las Vegas area with implant and cosmetic dental services for patients of all ages. From routine care to restoration of missing teeth with implants, Dr. Perrone and her team deliver personalized, high-quality dental services in a warm and comfortable environment. Helping patients achieve confident, radiant smiles is the top priority, and is met with advanced technology, artistic precision and a gentle touch. This legacy of outstanding patient service is why the practice has earned another Spectrum Award . For more information, check out their Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/MARIELAINA-PERRONE-DDS-HENDERSON-NV Calhoun Jewelers in Royersford, Pennsylvania, has been the area’s go-to for fine jewelry since 1951. Customers can shop from the store’s private collection, browse classic estate jewelry or start the process on their own custom design. In 2019, they opened a store in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California, fulfilling a life-long goal of Owner Cathy Calhoun. That location is host to a dazzling collection of vintage and estate jewelry. Both stores offer customers a pleasant experience from the moment they step through the doors. With a reputation for integrity, passion and commitment to clients, Calhoun Jewelers is poised to be customers’ jewelers for life. For more information, visit their Award Pages at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/Calhoun-Jewelers-Royersford-PA and https://awards.citybeatnews.com/calhoun-estate-jewelers-Carmel-by-the-Sea-CA Holiday House Pet Resort & Training Center is located on 50 beautiful acres in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, offering luxury dog and cat boarding, doggie daycare, pampered grooming, and expert training services. The veterinarian-owned-and-operated pet resort has been providing superior care to pets for more than six decades. The team at Holiday House Pet Resort is proud to offer features and services that set it apart from a traditional, warehouse-style kennel. One of its values focuses on customers’ pets being more than a guest, but a member of their family, ensuring every pet enjoys enriching activities, personalized care, a safe and secure environment, and a lot of love. It’s no surprise they have a long history of satisfied customers. For more information, visit their Award Page atIn its search for customer and patient service excellence, City Beat News is continually taking nominations for companies and service providers that offer top-notch service, granting the Spectrum Award to those that earn high rankings.In partnership with the Stirling Center for Excellence, City Beat News uses its independent, proprietary research and evaluation system to identify businesses with a track record of providing a great customer or patient experience. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the consumer. It brings many sources of information together into one rating for the year that shows the whole picture and avoids the pitfalls of unfounded or unjustified negative commentary posted by an unhappy employee or competitor.Consumers value a legitimate source they can trust to help them find companies that will not only meet their needs, but also exceed their service expectations. The Spectrum Award is a great indicator of future customer and patient service.About City Beat News and The Stirling CenterThe Stirling Center includes a learning and resource center with courses, team training and support, executive coaching, articles, and case studies focused on excellence. Its objective is to encourage and enable excellence across many fields, wherever it can. The Stirling Center, www.stirlingcenter.org , recognizes service excellence in businesses and service providers such as those served by City Beat News and Pulse of the City News.City Beat News and The Stirling Center are located in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9800 or go online to www.citybeatnews.com

