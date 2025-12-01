Renowned NYC Ophthalmologist Dr. James Kelly MD Named Director of Refractive Surgery Education for Northwell Health

Dr. James Kelly MD Director of Refractive Surgery Education for Northwell Health Dr. James Kelly and Northwell Health Fellows

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Earlier this year, Northwell Health, one of the most recognized healthcare institutions in the nation, named Renowned Ophthalmologist and Refractive Surgeon Specialist Dr. James Kelly of Kelly Vision in NYC their highest ophthalmology title: Director of Refractive Surgery Education for Northwell Health and The Manhattan Eye, Ear & Throat Hospital.

This prestigious recognition is associated with Northwell Health, one of the largest healthcare providers and biggest establishments in the country that employs over 180K individuals.

“It has been an honor to carry out this title,” shares James Kelly MD. “Ophthalmology has been my passion and driving force for over 20 years, so it has been a treat to extend my impact and align with such a fantastic institution.”

Dr. Kelly’s new title and role have come with a variety of esteemed responsibilities. This has included participating in the fellowship program for Northwell’s aspiring ophthalmologists, where he educates and inspires the future leaders of the industry. He has been able to empower these fellows to support Kelly Vision within surgery, clinical care, and as beta testers as they embark on studies. Also, Dr. Kelly has been the go-to ophthalmologist for the institution's patient roster, helping them with all their refractive surgery needs. He opened his new state-of-the-art Kelly Vision practice on the Upper East Side at the beginning of the year, and Northwell’s patients have been in trusting hands there. Additionally, he is supporting speaking engagements, educational lectures, and programming associated with the institution.

Dr. Kelly is known as a driving force in ophthalmology, taking the industry to new heights. He has been thrilled to work hand in hand with Northwell Health to make a greater impact on their community. To learn more about Dr. James Kelly visit www.kellyvisionny.com and www.northwell.edu/find-care/find-a-doctor/dr-james-ramos-kelly-md-1659361848, to learn more about Northwell Health visit www.northwell.edu.

###

About Northwell Health:

Northwell Health is New York State’s largest healthcare provider and private employer, with 21 hospitals, about 900 outpatient facilities and more than 12,000 affiliated physicians. We care for over two million people annually in the New York metro area and beyond, thanks to philanthropic support from our communities. Our more than 85,000 employees — 18,900 nurses and 4,900 employed doctors, including members of Northwell Health Physician Partners — are working to change health care for the better. We’re making breakthroughs in medicine at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research. We're training the next generation of medical professionals at the visionary Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell and the Hofstra Northwell School of Nursing and Physician Assistant Studies. For information on our more than 100 medical specialties, visit Northwell.edu and follow us @NorthwellHealth on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Dr. James Kelly:

James Kelly, M.D. is a widely recognized ophthalmologist specializing in refractive cataract surgery, with over 30 years of surgical experience and more than 100,000 vision correction procedures performed. He serves as Director of Refractive Surgery Education for Northwell Health and the Manhattan Eye, Ear & Throat Hospital (MEETH), where he trains the fellows in advanced surgical techniques. In addition, he is the founding surgeon of Kelly Vision, a private practice he started in 1998 with offices in New York City and Long Island. Dr. Kelly is certified in every FDA-approved surgical form of vision correction, including LASIK, SMILE, PRK, EVO ICL, Intacs, refractive lens exchange (RLE), corneal crosslinking, and laser-assisted cataract surgery — with a focus on individualized treatment planning, advanced laser platforms, and premium intraocular lenses (IOLs) to optimize clinical outcomes. He completed his training at Columbia University, Cornell University Medical College, and the Manhattan Eye, Ear & Throat Hospital, and is board-certified by the American Board of Ophthalmology, having scored in the top 2% nationally on the written board exam. He previously held clinical positions at Columbia University Laser Vision Correction Center and Mount Sinai Eye & Ear Infirmary. Dr. Kelly has been recognized annually since 2015 as a Castle Connolly Top Doctor in both New York City and Long Island, and as Patient’s Top Choice by US News. He is frequently selected by leading ophthalmic companies to introduce new technologies, including being the first in New York City to perform EVO ICL surgery, the first to offer the TECNIS Odyssey intraocular lens, and the first to utilize Johnson & Johnson’s Veritas Vision phacoemulsification system for cataract removal. He is an active member of the New York Intraocular Lens Implant Society (NYIOLIS), Refractive Surgery Alliance (RSA), American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons (ASCRS), International Society of Refractive Surgery (ISRS), American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO), and the NY State Ophthalmological Society.

About Kelly Vision:

Since founding Kelly Vision in 1998, providing excellence in clinical and surgical care for patients is Dr. Kelly’s top priority. In support of this goal, he became certified in all aspects of refractive surgery, which allows him to offer a full repertoire of surgical and non-surgical options to get the best solution possible for his patient's visual needs. Utilizing state-of-the-art technology, Kelly Vision is New York’s trusted choice for customized vision correction surgery and care. Dr. Kelly and his team are dedicated to making your vision correction one of the greatest experiences of your life.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.