Artist Ryan Keeley To Debut ‘Resurrect In Light’ Project In Partnership With Grey/Ven at SCOPE Miami Art Week 2025

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artist Ryan Keeley is excited to be teaming up with quiet luxury label Grey/Ven, who has been an ongoing supporter of the arts, to bring to life to ‘Resurrect In Light’, which will be a debut project to note at SCOPE Art Show during Miami Art Week 2025. This project uniquely brings the natural world onto the canvas. It is rooted in a deeper mission of raising awareness and funds for Friends of Malibu Urgent Care, a vital institution supporting the city’s rebuilding efforts post the horrific Malibu fires earlier this year.

“To me, Malibu, the house, and my own life were all cracked open in different ways,” shares Artist Ryan Keeley. “This project isn’t just about rebuilding a home, it’s about rebuilding myself, rebuilding Malibu, and rebuilding our collective awareness. It’s the belief that every crack, every loss, and every scar, can become a place where light enters, and where beauty can be reborn.”

‘Resurrect In Light’ was conceptualized by Keeley when given the opportunity to revitalize, through his artistry, one of the world’s most mysterious architectural monuments: the Tadao Ando designed Malibu home once owned by Ye (Kanye West). Once entering the raw property that was dismantled by Ye, Keeley was deeply inspired by and empowered to support the greater mission of rebirth and renewal. His ultimate goal became clear: to translate this into an inspirational canvas series that brought support to the Malibu community. Keeley brilliantly used sand from the beaches of Malibu and ashes from the fire to create paint so the full emotion of the project could touch the canvas in a way not done before. He documented the entire process not only on canvas, but through video as a medium as well. It was here that ‘Resurrect in Light’ was born; art, architecture, and community intertwined.

Keeley wanted to extend awareness and support for this project to a wider audience of creatives to help amplify its mission. In doing this, he called upon longtime friend and collaborator Scott Weissman and his notable brand Grey/Ven. Scott has been a consistent supporter of the arts, and he would help engage the perfect community for this project in Miami during Art Week.

“Grey/Ven has always stood at the intersection of artistry and intention,” says Scott Weissman, CEO of Grey/Ven. “Our collaboration with Ryan Keeley and SCOPE Art Show is not just an artistic moment—it is a declaration of our belief that creativity fuels community. This partnership furthers our commitment to art empowerment initiatives, reinforcing our vision of Grey/Ven as a platform where fashion, expression, and cultural dialogue converge.”

Grey/Ven and Keeley Studios joined forces and are excited to be presenting ‘Resurrect In Light’ as the featured project at the SCOPE Art Show, debuting with a VIP presentation on December 2nd and open to the public December 3rd-7th for Miami Art Week this year. The multi-faceted art release will include:

• A monumental 5,000-square-foot live painting installation Keeley is doing on the exterior of SCOPE’s walls.

• A dedicated fair booth to view the artwork made in Malibu and meet and greet Artist Ryan Keeley.

• An exhibit presentation showcasing the canvas work and video.

• Keeley painting SCOPE’s paddle ball courts where Grey/Ven is sponsoring and dressing the Art Week (pro paddle league) tournament this year in their new athleisure line.

• A private celebration where Keeley will reveal a special installation and models will showcase Keeley’s paintings on Grey/Ven’s ready to wear garments.

This showcases a true partnership between both Keeley Studios and Grey/Ven. During the art fair, Keeley will also launch his new venture, Keeley Paint X Supply, an eco-luxury line of paints, coatings, and pigments inspired by his Malibu process. The paints will be created with elements of sand and debris from the burned Malibu properties, and much more.

About Ryan Keeley and Keeley Studios:

Ryan Keeley is a multidisciplinary artist, filmmaker, and founder of Keeley Studios — a creative powerhouse operating at the intersection of art, technology, and spiritual storytelling. His collaborations span global icons including Ms. Lauryn Hill and Kendrick Lamar, and his work has been featured in major exhibitions and media outlets around the world. Keeley’s practice blends the tactile and the transcendental — using mixed media, pigment innovation, and performance to explore transformation through light. Through Keeley Studios and Keeley Paint X Supply, he continues to push the boundaries of what art can mean and do — creating not just images, but movements.

About Grey/Ven:

Grey/Ven is a quiet luxury brand whose vision is to create a one-of-a-kind tonal and monochromatic wardrobe for both women and men. Their timeless and elevated essentials are designed to enhance confidence, with a focus on elegance, comfort, and modernism. Every Grey/Ven piece is made to seamlessly accompany you from day to night, from work to play, from weekdays to weekends. Their palettes incorporate sumptuous neutrals and bold seasonal colors, released as capsule collections to offer complete outfits and effortless styling. As the brand continues its evolution into a lifestyle destination, Grey/Ven has expanded into leather goods and accessories—thoughtfully designed extensions of their signature aesthetic. With menswear on the horizon, the brand remains committed to its vision of approachable, everyday luxury grounded in quality and refinement. Grey/Ven is known as a major player out east with the brand’s East Hampton flagship store and continues to expand their retail footprint across New York and key markets nationwide.

This is the first official teaser of the ‘Resurrect In Light’ video that will debut at SCOPE Art Show at Miami Art Week.

