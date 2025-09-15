Premiere Ophthalmology Practice Kelly Vision Is The First in New York City to Offer Wavelight Plus

Kelly Vision Wavelight Plus Dr. James Kelly and Dr. Ashley Brissette

The Latest Breakthrough in Vision Correction Surgical Technology

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Kelly Vision, the leader in luxury ophthalmology and refractive surgery in New York City, is thrilled to announce that they will be the first practice in New York to offer Wavelight Plus. This is the newest surgical offering in vision correction to date, defined by being the first fully personalized ray-tracing LASIK option available. This cutting-edge procedure represents a major breakthrough in laser vision correction. Kelly Vision’s esteemed surgeons, Founder Dr. James Kelly and Dr. Ashley Brissette are proud to offer their patients the latest and greatest technologies, driven by their unwavering dedication to the gift of clear vision for all.

“Introducing Wavelight Plus means we can tailor each treatment to the unique needs of the individual eye, allowing for exceptional precision and better visual results.” says Dr. James Kelly. “Our focus always remains on providing the highest standard of care and elevating our patients’ everyday lives through clear vision. Acquiring the newest technologies in the field is beyond an achievement, it is integral to supporting our patients.”

Wavelight Plus’ uses a state‑of‑the‑art ray‑tracing technology that generates a 3D digital twin of your eye, allowing surgeons to create a highly individualized treatment plan that accounts for microscopic ocular surface irregularities. Clinically, the results speak for themselves with 100% of patients achieving at least 20/20 vision. In fact, 9 out of 10 patients achieve vision better than 20/20, with half reaching an astounding 20/12.5. Nearly all patients reported that they would undergo the procedure again and would recommend it to a family member. The treatment is both painless and quick, typically taking just 15 to 20 minutes with ultra‑rapid laser delivery. Most patients notice improved vision within hours, and recovery is fast—allowing them to return to normal activities within one to two days after surgery.

“What excites me most about Wavelight Plus is how quickly patients experience life-changing results. Being able to offer a treatment that combines incredible technology with such a smooth recovery is a game-changer, both for surgeons and for our patients.” says Dr. Ashley Brissette.

In addition to Wavelight Plus, Kelly Vision offers a variety of advanced treatments including LASIK, EVO ICL, SMILE, cataract surgery, as well as innovative options like OptiLight for dry eye and OptiLift for eyelid rejuvenation. Kelly Vision’s patients are in the best position, being able to explore every personalized option tailored to their unique needs. Kelly Vision is proud to add the Wavelight Plus to these offerings. For more information about the impressive work that Kelly Vision is doing to inspire and guide the field nationwide visit kellyvisionny.com and @kellyvision.ny on social media.

###

About Dr. James Kelly

James Kelly, M.D. is a widely recognized ophthalmologist specializing in refractive cataract surgery, with over 30 years of surgical experience and more than 100,000 vision correction procedures performed. He serves as Director of Refractive Surgery Education for Northwell Health and the Manhattan Eye, Ear & Throat Hospital (MEETH), where he trains the fellows in advanced surgical techniques. In addition, he is the founding surgeon of Kelly Vision, a private practice he started in 1998 with offices in New York City and Long Island. Dr. Kelly is certified in every FDA-approved surgical form of vision correction, including LASIK, SMILE, PRK, EVO ICL, Intacs, refractive lens exchange (RLE), corneal crosslinking, and laser-assisted cataract surgery — with a focus on individualized treatment planning, advanced laser platforms, and premium intraocular lenses (IOLs) to optimize clinical outcomes. He completed his training at Columbia University, Cornell University Medical College, and the Manhattan Eye, Ear & Throat Hospital, and is board-certified by the American Board of Ophthalmology, having scored in the top 2% nationally on the written board exam. He previously held clinical positions at Columbia University Laser Vision Correction Center and Mount Sinai Eye & Ear Infirmary. Dr. Kelly has been recognized annually since 2015 as a Castle Connolly Top Doctor in both New York City and Long Island, and as Patient’s Top Choice by US News. He is frequently selected by leading ophthalmic companies to introduce new technologies, including being the first in New York City to perform EVO ICL surgery, the first to offer the TECNIS Odyssey intraocular lens, and the first to utilize Johnson & Johnson’s Veritas Vision phacoemulsification system for cataract removal. He is an active member of the New York Intraocular Lens Implant Society (NYIOLIS), Refractive Surgery Alliance (RSA), American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons (ASCRS), International Society of Refractive Surgery (ISRS), American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO), and the NY State Ophthalmological Society.

About Dr. Ashley Brissette

Dr. Brissette is a distinguished ophthalmologist and one of New York City's foremost experts in cataract surgery. Recognized repeatedly as a New York City Super Doctor by both her peers and patients, Dr. Brissette has earned a reputation for unparalleled skill and dedication in her field. With a stellar educational background, Dr. Brissette trained at top institutions, including McGill University, Queen’s University, and Cornell University and is double board-certified by the American Board of Ophthalmology and the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada. As an official spokesperson for the American Academy of Ophthalmology, Dr. Brissette is frequently sought after by major media outlets for her expert perspective on the latest advancements in ophthalmology. As an active researcher, she is at the forefront of innovation in her field, with her work contributing to cutting-edge surgical techniques and patient outcomes. Recognized as a global leader, Dr. Brissette is regularly invited to lecture at prestigious conferences and symposiums, both nationally and internationally. Her exceptional expertise and leadership make her a highly respected figure in the world of refractive and cataract surgery.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.