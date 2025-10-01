MAGNOLIA PICTURES DEBUTS TRAILER FOR THE CARPENTER’S SON STARRING NICOLAS CAGE

The Carpenter's Son

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Magnolia Pictures announced today the release of the official trailer for The Carpenter’s Son, the bold new film from writer and director Lotfy Nathan, arriving in theaters nationwide on November 14, 2025.

A remote village in Roman-era Egypt explodes into spiritual warfare when a carpenter, his wife and their child are targeted by supernatural forces in The Carpenter’s Son. Joseph (Nicolas Cage), Mary (FKA twigs) and their teenage son Jesus (Noah Jupe) have lived for years under threat, clinging to their faith and traditions. But a stopover in a small settlement unleashes growing chaos when a mysterious stranger (Isla Johnston) tries to entice young Jesus to abandon his devout father’s rules. With every pull of temptation, the boy is lured into a forbidden world, as a terrified Joseph realizes that a demonic power is at work. Violent, unnatural events inexplicably follow Jesus, and he begins to experience nightmarish visions of the future. Finally, he learns the fearsome truth about his new playmate, as well as the child’s real name: Satan.

Writer and director Lotfy Nathan, drawing from his Coptic Christian background, delivers a meticulously crafted, genre-bending supernatural thriller packed with unshakeable images of the divine and demonic at war.



