Dejero Secures US$20 Million Growth Investment from Multiplier Capital to Accelerate Critical Connectivity Solutions

WATERLOO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dejero , a leader in resilient connectivity solutions for broadcast, media production, and public safety, today announced it has secured up to US$20 million in growth financing from Multiplier Capital , a $1 billion plus growth financing platform specializing in technology investments.The strategic investment will accelerate Dejero's expansion into high-value government, public safety, and enterprise markets while supporting the development and launch of industry-first connectivity solutions launching in 2026. The funding comes at a pivotal moment as Dejero expands its proven broadcast technology into new sectors where network resilience is mission-critical, while continuing to serve its core customers.Accelerating innovation in critical connectivity"Our new partnership with Multiplier Capital strengthens the financial foundation that supports Dejero’s long-term strategy," said Bruce Anderson, Chief Executive Officer at Dejero. "The capital ensures continuity and stability as we advance our product roadmap and continue delivering critical communications to our worldwide customers across the broadcast, government, public safety, and enterprise sectors."The funding will support several strategic initiatives including:- Development and launch of industry-first connectivity platforms for critical applications- Expansion of sales and engineering teams to support enterprise and government customers- Acceleration of strategic partnerships with major technology providers- Enhanced go-to-market capabilities for high-value account-based opportunitiesMarket opportunity in mission-critical communications“Dejero isn't just solving connectivity problems–they're eliminating them for organizations operating in critical situations," said Ash Vaidya, Managing Director at Multiplier Capital. "With proven technology, blue-chip clients, and significant expansion potential across government and public safety markets, Dejero exemplifies the caliber of mission-critical, category-defining company we seek to back. This investment will help propel their evolution from market leader to market maker.”The investment validates Dejero’s strategic expansion to account-based opportunities in sectors where connectivity can mean the difference between life and death. Its patented and award-winning Smart Blending Technology, which intelligently blends multiple network paths including LTE/5G, cellular, satellite, and broadband connections, has already proven essential for customers across various business segments from broadcast to telecommunications to government agencies.Building the future of resilient connectivityWith Multiplier Capital's backing, Dejero is positioned to accelerate development of next-generation connectivity solutions designed for the demanding requirements of public safety, government and enterprise operations. The upcoming platforms will feature advanced capabilities including triple 5G gateway connectivity, extended operating temperature ranges, and integrated GPS functionality, addressing the evolving needs of critical communications."The partnership with Multiplier Capital allows us to think bigger and move faster," said Nic Yungblut, Chief Financial Officer at Dejero. "This investment is about partnering with a team that understands the transformative potential of our technology in markets where connectivity saves lives and enables security and prosperity."To learn more, visit dejero.com.####About DejeroDriven by its vision of reliable connectivity anywhere, Dejero delivers real-time video and networking solutions that provide resilient, uninterrupted internet connectivity for critical communications. Powered by intelligent network aggregation technology, Dejero combines diverse telecommunication networks including 4G/5G cellular, GEO/MEO/LEO satellite, and fixed broadband, to create a software-defined ‘network of networks’ managed in the cloud. The result is enhanced reliability, expanded coverage, and greater bandwidth for its global customers. Founded in 2008, privately-held Dejero is headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada. Learn more at www.dejero.com About Multiplier CapitalMultiplier Capital is a $1 billion plus growth financing platform that invests in rapidly growing, professionally backed technology companies across enterprise software, digital media, healthcare IT, consumer ecommerce, and tech enabled services. Backed by 20 years as a team and a history of deploying $1.6 billion across more than 170 transactions, the Multiplier partners bring 90 years of combined experience to delivering tailored debt solutions that help companies achieve their growth objectives and succeed in dynamic market conditions. To learn more, visit www.multipliercapital.com

