The Ultra-Portable Journalist of the Future: Dejero and Eutelsat Showcase Next-Gen Mobile Broadcasting at IBC 2025

Eutelsat’s OneWeb demo vehicle, bringing satellite connectivity anywhere. See it live at IBC 2025 Dejero EnGo 3x: Multi-camera 5G mobile transmitter and internet gateway

Partnership demonstrates how multi-camera storytelling meets unbreakable satellite connectivity for Europe's broadcast professionals

Our partnership with Eutelsat demonstrates the future of journalism and content creation. Geographic boundaries and infrastructure limitations no longer constrain creative storytelling.” — Sukh Grewal, Sales Account Manager, Dejero

WATERLOO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two industry leaders in critical connectivity are joining forces for IBC 2025 to showcase how broadcasters and media production companies can take their live content anywhere, regardless of terrestrial infrastructure limitations. Dejero (Stand B.209) and Eutelsat (Stand 1.A57) will demonstrate their integrated satellite and cellular connectivity solution from Eutelsat’s OneWeb demo vehicle stationed in the IBC outdoor exhibition area ( Stand 0.A24 ).Following their successful collaboration at NAB 2025 in Las Vegas, where they conducted live broadcasts from challenging urban environments including the Las Vegas Strip, Dejero and Eutelsat are bringing their partnership to Europe's most influential broadcast technology event. The demonstration will showcase how European broadcasters, production companies, and content creators can achieve reliable, high-quality live streaming from any location.Previewing the future of critical connectivityAt IBC 2025, Dejero will also provide attendees with an exclusive preview of the first product in a revolutionary new line of critical connectivity solutions set to launch in 2026. This next-generation platform represents a significant expansion of Dejero's connectivity portfolio, designed to meet evolving customer requirements for mission-critical applications.The upcoming product features advanced specifications including 3x5G gateway capabilities, integrated antennas in a compact 15-inch laptop size form factor, extended operating temperature range, and integrated GPS functionality."This new product line demonstrates our commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in critical connectivity," said Matt Scully, Director of Network Technology Products at Dejero. "While we can't reveal all the details yet, we're excited to show IBC attendees how this technology will transform connectivity solutions for a broader range of applications, from larger vehicle deployments to extended-range fixed operations."Live broadcasting innovation on display"IBC represents the heart of European broadcasting innovation," said Sukh Grewal, who heads EMEA for Dejero. "Our partnership with Eutelsat demonstrates the future of journalism and content creation—where a single operator with an ultra-portable EnGo 3x can capture multiple camera angles, transmit in 4K quality, and stream live to global audiences from any location. Geographic boundaries and infrastructure limitations no longer constrain creative storytelling."Eutelsat brings a longstanding history and expertise of delivering satellite-based broadcasting solutions to customers around the world. Now, with an innovative satellite constellation of more than 600 satellites in low Earth orbit (LEO), Eutelsat extends its video expertise to deliver high-speed, low-latency connectivity worldwide — including in remote and rural areas. Because these satellites are closer to Earth, they enable real-time video streaming, responsive communications, and instant data sharing—opening up powerful new possibilities for media, enterprise, and government customers around the globe.The IBC demonstration will feature:- Dejero EnGo 3x multi-camera video transmitter capable of transmitting up to four HD feeds from a single ultra-portable unit- Eutelsat OneWeb LEO satellite connectivity providing global coverage with low-latency- Dejero Smart Blending Technology™ intelligently bonding satellite and cellular networks- Dejero GateWay and WayPoint for seamless live streaming distribution- Multi-cam transmission to enhance your productions- 4K streaming with professional broadcast quality- Live streaming to YouTube and LinkedIn simultaneouslyThe setup eliminates the traditional constraints of broadcast production, enabling crews to deliver professional-quality live content without the need for expensive satellite trucks or complex infrastructure deployment.Permanent demonstration stationEutelsat’s OneWeb demo vehicle will serve as a permanent demonstration station throughout IBC 2025, located in the outdoor exhibition area (Stand 0.A24). Unlike mobile demonstrations, this stationary setup allows for consistent, high-quality showcases throughout the event duration. The Dejero EnGo 3x's multi-camera capabilities mean multiple professional cameras will remain permanently connected to the transmission unit, with remote switching enabling seamless transitions between different camera angles and broadcast scenarios—all while maintaining high-quality video quality and ultra-low latency transmission."Broadcasters are facing increasing demands for live, remote content while managing tighter budgets and faster turnaround times," said Cristiano Benzi, SVP Global Video Product Development at Eutelsat. "Our partnership with Dejero addresses these challenges head-on, providing a solution that's both technically robust and economically viable for productions of any scale."Live demonstration scheduleLocation: Eutelsat’s OneWeb demo vehicle, IBC outdoor exhibition, 0.A24Demonstrations: Continuous live streamingLive Show: 11:30 AM & 2:30 PM CET from September 12-14Throughout IBC 2025, attendees can witness live demonstrations showing:- Multi-camera from the ultra-portable EnGo 3x unit- Seamless network failover between satellite and cellular connections- Real-time streaming to YouTube and LinkedIn via Dejero GateWay and WayPoint- Multi-camera feeds from a single transmission unit- The future of solo journalism with one operator managing multiple camera angles- Preview of 2026 critical connectivity product innovationsIndustry professionals are invited to experience firsthand how this partnership is revolutionizing remote broadcasting and production workflows.To learn more: dejero.com/IBC2025-demos ###About DejeroDriven by its vision of reliable connectivity anywhere, Dejero delivers real-time video and networking solutions that provide resilient, uninterrupted internet connectivity for critical communications. Powered by intelligent network aggregation technology, Dejero combines diverse telecommunication networks including 4G/5G cellular, GEO/MEO/LEO satellite, and fixed broadband, to create a software-defined ‘network of networks’ managed in the cloud. The result is enhanced reliability, expanded coverage, and greater bandwidth for its global customers. Founded in 2008, privately-held Dejero is headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada.About EutelsatEutelsat is a global leader in satellite communications, delivering connectivity and broadcast services worldwide. Eutelsat combined with OneWeb in 2023 to become the first fully integrated GEO-LEO satellite operator with a fleet of 34 Geostationary satellites and a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellation of more than 600 satellites. Eutelsat addresses the needs of customers in four key verticals of Video, where it distributes more than 6,500 television channels, and the high-growth connectivity markets of Mobile Connectivity, Fixed Connectivity, and Government Services.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.