Ontario Invests in Dejero to Advance Next-Generation Fleet Connectivity Innovation

WATERLOO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dejero , a global leader in mission-critical connectivity solutions, today announced a groundbreaking initiative to advance connectivity technologies for next-generation vehicle and transportation systems.“By investing in homegrown innovation and helping local companies compete in global markets, Ontario is protecting the future of our automotive sector and ensuring the cars of the future are made in Ontario, by Ontario workers,” said Victor Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. “Through the Ontario Vehicle Innovation Network, our government is strengthening our domestic supply chain, driving competitiveness and resilience, and creating good-paying jobs that will withstand this storm of tariffs and economic uncertainty.”The project is being developed through a strategic partnership with Cyberkar Systems and Nomad GCS with support from the Government of Ontario through the Ontario Vehicle Innovation Network (OVIN). Backed by a total investment of $567,015, including $187,115 from the province and nearly $380,000 in contributions from industry partners.Through this strategic investment, Dejero will further develop its award-winning Smart Blending Technology to support critical applications in fleet connectivity and public safety. This project will accelerate innovation in connected and autonomous vehicle technologies, recognizing Dejero’s pivotal role in delivering resilient, real-time connectivity solutions that are transforming operations for public safety agencies, transportation systems, and commercial fleets.Quotes“Ontario is in the driver’s seat of the global automotive and mobility sector, unleashing its boundless potential to foster innovation and catalyze lasting economic growth. This critical investment by the Ontario government through the Ontario Vehicle Innovation Network reflects Ontario’s strong commitment to fostering partnerships with global industry leaders, accelerating the growth of Ontario-made technologies, and harnessing the power of homegrown Ontario companies to create jobs and drive prosperity. Together, we ensuring that Ontario will continue to be a global automotive and mobility leader for decades to come,”– Raed Kadri, Head of OVIN (OCI)"This partnership represents a critical step in advancing emergency vehicle connectivity. By combining our expertise in intelligent emergency vehicle systems with the robust communication technologies from Dejero, we're creating more resilient, efficient, and sustainable mobility solutions that will reshape how we think about mission-critical communication in the most challenging environments."– Jonathan Boivin, Business Development Manager, Cyberkar Systems"In an era where operational resilience depends on uninterrupted communication, this collaboration represents a quantum leap in our strategic capabilities. By combining Dejero Smart Blending Technology with our advanced command and control systems, we're creating a new paradigm of connectivity that can seamlessly bridge communication gaps in the most challenging and mission-critical environments."– Joe Sullivan, Chief Technology Officer, Nomad GCS"This strategic investment from OVIN is a pivotal moment for Dejero, allowing us to extend our award-winning Smart Blending Technology into the next frontier of fleet connectivity. Our technology is purpose-built to solve the most challenging communication obstacles facing modern transportation and public safety sectors. By intelligently aggregating multiple network connections, we're not just improving connectivity—we're creating a lifeline of critical communication that keeps vehicles, operators, and communities safely connected, regardless of environmental or network challenges."– Matt Scully, Director of Product Management, Dejero“This investment highlights the critical role our homegrown companies play in shaping the future of mobility. Through OVIN, we are proud to support ambitious, made-in-Ontario technologies that are advancing electrification, smart infrastructure, and connected vehicle solutions, accelerating commercialization and keeping Ontario at the forefront of the mobility revolution,”– Claudia Krywiak, President & CEO, Ontario Centre of Innovation (OCI)For more information, visit www.dejero.com ####About DejeroDriven by its vision of reliable connectivity anywhere, Dejero delivers real-time video and networking solutions that provide resilient, uninterrupted internet connectivity for critical communications. Powered by intelligent network aggregation technology, Dejero combines diverse telecommunication networks including 4G/5G cellular, GEO/MEO/LEO satellite, and fixed broadband, to create a software-defined ‘network of networks’ managed in the cloud. The result is enhanced reliability, expanded coverage, and greater bandwidth for its global customers. Founded in 2008, privately-held Dejero is headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada.About Cyberkar SystemsCyberkar helps emergency services better serve and protect citizens. That's why Cyberkar develops and integrates technology solutions for emergency vehicles. These solutions simplify police officers' tasks, in addition to being ergonomic and safe. With its know-how and sense of innovation, Cyberkar aims to become the North American leader in high-end technological solutions for emergency vehicles. Cyberkar also promotes Kommander solution, a range of technology solutions for the next generation of police cruisers. Kommander has three main objectives: to ensure the health and safety of police personnel, to offer the most ergonomic solution on the market, and to provide optimized technologies for police officers.About Nomad GCSNomad Global Communication Solutions (Nomad GCS) is a world-leading manufacturer of Connected Mobile Operations Centers, serving defense, federal, state and local, andcommercial customers at the intersection of mission mobilization, operational control, andconnectivity. Nomad’s full-line production includes self-contained engineering, manufacturing,technology integration, and after-sale support. Its mission-driven approach and focus on safety,security, simplicity, reliability, and speed stands alone in the industry.About the Ontario Vehicle Innovation Network (OVIN)The Ontario Vehicle Innovation Network (OVIN) is an initiative of the Government of Ontario, led by the Ontario Centre of Innovation (OCI), designed to reinforce Ontario’s position as a North American leader in advanced automotive technology and smart mobility solutions such as connected vehicles, autonomous vehicles and electric and low-carbon vehicle technologies.Through resources such as research and development (R&D) support, talent and skills development, technology acceleration, business and technical supports, and demonstration grounds, OVIN provides a competitive advantage to Ontario-made automotive and mobility technology companies. For more information: https://www.ovinhub.ca

