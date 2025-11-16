MSM Launches Online Self-Storage Crime Blotter

The MSM Self-Storage Crime Blotter Is Now Live Modern Storage Media (MSM), the self-storage industry's most trusted source of news, data, and insight for 45 years. MSM's searchable Self-Storage Crime Blotter

The Searchable, Continuously Updated Site Logs Crimes, Fires, and Other Incidents

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Despite widespread adoption of modern security tools such as smart locks and access control systems, AI-enabled monitoring, drones, and even robots, self-storage crime remains a persistent issue for the sector.To increase awareness and transparency, Modern Storage Media (MSM) has launched the Storage Blotter, a continuously updated log on its website that tracks crimes, fires, and other incidents at self-storage facilities across the country. Each entry includes key details such as date, location, facility, individuals or vehicles involved (when available), and the outcome. Each incident links to the original source or an MSM news story. The Blotter is fully searchable by those same details, allowing owners, operators, and managers to monitor trends and activity in their area, including unsolved cases.Reliable self-storage crime data is difficult to pinpoint, as incidents are typically combined with other property crimes in national reporting. Retired police officer and Atlas One Law Enforcement Network advisor Justin Insalaco told MSM that self-storage can be an appealing target due to “the hotel rule.” He explains that if a burglar hits 20 units at one facility, it’s often treated as a single burglary, whereas targeting multiple properties could lead to multiple charges. He adds that non-violent theft is rarely prioritized in court, often resulting in a “catch and release” cycle for offenders. This was, in part, the impetus for the creation of MSM’s Storage Blotter.“MSM can’t change the laws, but we can help industry professionals stay informed when it comes to criminal activity in their area or the broader market,” said Poppy Behrens, Publisher at MSM. “The Blotter will be continuously updated, and its searchable functionality makes it a powerful resource for owners, managers, and even developers evaluating crime levels in prospective markets.”The MSM Storage Blotter is now live at www.modernstoragemedia.com/blotter ABOUT MODERN STORAGE MEDIA (MSM)Modern Storage Media is the leading information source for self-storage professionals, delivering data, analysis, expert insight, and news that empower operators to make strategic decisions. MSM is owned by Storelocal Media Corporation, the media division of Storelocal Corporation, and produces industry-specific publications and resources including its flagship Messenger magazine , Self-Storage Canada, and the annual Self-Storage Almanac, the industry’s most trusted dataset. Visit www.modernstoragemedia.com for breaking industry news and educational content.###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.