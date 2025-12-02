MY ARCADE® Launches PAC-MAN 45th Anniversary Collection

Mighty Player Pocket Player Max

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- My Arcade, the industry leader in retro video gaming, is excited to announce the launch of products celebrating the official PAC-MAN™ 45th Anniversary. Originally debuted at CES 2025, the PAC-MAN 45th Anniversary Mighty Player and Pocket Player Max offer fans a nostalgic gaming experience and reminder why PAC-MAN remains one of the most beloved franchises in gaming history. Both devices come preloaded with classic favorites like: PAC-MAN (Classic), PAC-MAN (Speed-Up), PAC-LAND, SUPER PAC-MAN, and PAC & PAL. The PAC-MAN 45th Anniversary Mighty Player and Pocket Player Max are available now at select retailers.PAC-MAN 45th Anniversary Mighty Player• $119.99 MSRP• Officially licensed titles.• Includes PAC-MAN (Classic), PAC-MAN (Speed-Up), PAC-LAND, SUPER PAC-MAN, and PAC & PAL• High resolution 3.5" full color vertical display.• Classic wood construction.• Volume control and 3.5mm headphone port.• Rechargeable battery with up to 5-6 hours of playtime.• Includes an AC adapter and a charge cable.• Item Number: DGUNL-7164 (North America), DGUNL-7196 (International)• Available on Amazon: https://tinyurl.com/2eftjsjv • Assets: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1Qi0doXG6i_cgd43rr0kHhU8SNxDEILym?usp=sharing PAC-MAN 45th Anniversary Pocket Player Max• $69.99 MSRP• Officially licensed games.• Includes PAC-MAN (Classic), PAC-MAN (Speed-Up), PAC-LAND, SUPER PAC-MAN, and PAC & PAL• High resolution 3.5" full color vertical display.• Built-in speaker with volume control.• Adjustable screen brightness.• 3.5mm headphone port to connect your headphones.• Rechargeable battery with up to 5-6 hours of playtime.• Includes Pocket Player Max, case, screen protector and a charge cable.• Item Number: DGUNL-7165• Available on Amazon: https://tinyurl.com/yza8trt7 • Assets: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1Qi0doXG6i_cgd43rr0kHhU8SNxDEILym?usp=sharing About My ArcadeMy Arcadeis an exciting line of miniature retro arcade devices, Plug ‘N Play consoles and portable gaming handhelds, which include officially licensed iconic titles from Atari, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Data East, Konami, Taito, and Jaleco. My Arcadebrings classics like PAC-MAN, GALAGA, Tetris, Space Invaders, Street Fighter™II, Mega Man™, and many others to the palm of your hand. For more information please visit: www.myarcade.com and follow us on social media @MyArcadeRetroAbout Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc.Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., part of the Bandai Namco Group, is a leading global publisher and developer of interactive entertainment for major video game consoles, PC, online, and mobile platforms. The company is known for creating many of the industry’s beloved classic franchises such as PAC-MAN, GALAGA, TEKKEN, SOULCALIBUR, and ACE COMBAT, and publishing the critically acclaimed DARK SOULS™ series and the blockbuster title ELDEN RING™. Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. is also the premier publisher in the Western hemisphere for anime-based video games including GUNDAM™, NARUTO SHIPPUDEN™, DRAGON BALL™, and ONE PIECE. Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. More information about the company and its products can be found at http://www.bandainamcoent.com MY ARCADEand the MY ARCADElogo are registered trademarks of dreamGEAR, LLC.PAC-MAN™& ©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

