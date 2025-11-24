Atari Gamestation Go ad Box

MY ARCADE® ATARI® GAMESTATION GO IS NOW AVAILABLE AT MAJOR SELECTED RETAILERS

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- My Arcade, the industry leader in retro gaming, announces the availability of its newest officially-licensed AtariGamestation Go at selected major retailers, see North American links below.Direct retailers linksAlso available at Atari.comIn addition, MyArcade confirms strengthening the supply chain to meet the critically acclaimed portable console demand for this holiday season."The Atari Gamestation Go feels like a system built for fans" Brian Crecente ( https://game.substack.com/p/the-atari-gamestation-go-feels-like "MyArcade has crafted a superb retro handheld" Richard Allen ( https://gamingtrend.com/reviews/myarcades-atari-gamestation-go-review-myarcade-has-crafted-a-superb-retro-handheld/ The Atari Gamestation Go showcases a robust game library featuring Asteroids: Recharged, Missile Command: Recharged, Centipede: Recharged, Breakout: Recharged, Berzerk: Recharged, Balls of Steel Pinball, PAC-MAN, alongside beloved Atari classics from the Atari 2600, 5200, 7800, and Arcade such as Asteroids, Breakout, Missile Command, Tempest, Warlords and many more.A future-proof productThe AtariGamestation Go is upgrade ready thanks to features like a micro SD Card port and built in Wi-Fimaking system updates an easy process. The team at MyArcade already released a new firmware with some fixes and tons of quality of life improvement showing the commitment in supporting the AtariGamestation Go for years to come.AtariGamestation Go• $179.99 MSRP• Available Now• Oﬃcially licensed titles.• 200+ video games built-in, including Atari: Recharged, Balls of Steel and PAC-MAN.• Also includes licensed games from Jaleco & PIKO Interactive.• High resolution 7” full color display.• Integrated paddle, trak-ball and keypad.• Built in Wi-Fifor easy updates.• SmartGlow™ technology makes gameplay intuitive by illuminating the controls needed for each game.• Powered by a built-in rechargeable battery with 4-5 hours playtime.• Item Number: DGUNL-7065 (North America), DGUNL-7189 (International)Assets can be found here: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/m0s3mh50akzmrty85u0vj/ANCpnjXzGhPCtEccYDBI-xc?rlkey=tsoxb5z919v6lb802wrkfq4vs&e=1&st=no68p8zb&dl=0 About My ArcadeMy Arcadeis an exciting line of miniature retro arcade devices, Plug ‘N Play consoles and portable gaming handhelds, which include officially licensed iconic titles from Atari, Bandai Namco, SEGA, Tetris, Capcom, Konami, Taito, Data Eastand Jaleco. My Arcadebrings classics like PAC-MAN, Sonic The Hedgehog, Space Invaders, Street FighterII, POLE POSITION, Mega Man, and many others to the palm of your hand. For more information please visit: www.myarcade.com and follow us on social media @MyArcadeRetroAbout AtariAtariis an interactive entertainment company and an iconic gaming industry brand that transcends generations and audiences. The company is globally recognized for its multiplatform, interactive entertainment and licensed products. Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 unique games and franchises, including world-renowned brands like Asteroids, Centipede, Missile Command, Pong, and RollerCoaster Tycoon. Atarihas offices in New York and Paris. Visit online at www.Atari.com

