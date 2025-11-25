MY ARCADE® Launches CASINO Themed Retro Gaming Devices
With classic gambling-style games preloaded, players can enjoy favorites like Roulette, Slot Machine, Baccarat, Poker, Blackjack and many more. Casino collection offers a dynamic and portable way to enjoy timeless casino entertainment with all the fun and without the stakes. Each device is thoughtfully crafted to blend portability with premium build quality, delivering a fun, immersive, and on-the-go gaming experience for players everywhere.
Download the visual assets here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1Ve5HpaJamEL4mFnKwPOJWHGV04vpIRC2?usp=sharing
Casino Player
• MSRP: $59.99
• Includes 30+ casino and puzzle games.
• High resolution 3.5" full color display.
• Includes metal slot machine pull.
• Built-in speaker with volume control.
• 3.5 mm headphone port to connect headphones.
• Adjustable screen brightness.
• Powered by either 4 AA batteries (not included) or by a USB-C cable (not included).
• Item number: DGUN-3945
• Amazon link: https://tinyurl.com/y4zzyfx3
Casino Pocket
• MSRP: $69.99
• Includes 30+ casino and puzzle games.
• High resolution 3.5" full color display.
• Includes slot machine pull.
• Built-in speaker with volume control.
• Adjustable screen brightness.
• 3.5 mm headphone port to connect headphones.
• Powered by a built-in rechargeable battery.
• Includes a Pocket Player Max, case, screen protector and a charge cable.
• Item number: DGUN-3946
• Amazon link: https://tinyurl.com/5n8epzf6
Casino Pixel
• MSRP: $29.99
• Includes 10 casino games.
• 2" high resolution display.
• Fully playable
• Built-in speaker with volume control.
• Powered by 3 AAA batteries (not included).
• Includes a keychain for easy portability.
• Item number: DGUN-3947
• Amazon link: https://tinyurl.com/4m5th9a9
About My Arcade®
My Arcade® is an exciting line of miniature retro arcade devices, Plug ‘N Play consoles and portable gaming handhelds, which include officially licensed iconic titles from Atari®, Bandai Namco, SEGA®, Tetris®, Capcom®, Konami®, Taito®, Data East® and Jaleco®. My Arcade® brings classics like PAC-MAN, Sonic The Hedgehog®, Space Invaders®, Street Fighter® II, POLE POSITION, Mega Man®, and many others to the palm of your hand. For more information please visit: www.myarcade.com and follow us on social media @MyArcadeRetro
