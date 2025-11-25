MY ARCADE® Launches CASINO Themed Retro Gaming Devices

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- My Arcade, the industry leader in retro video gaming, is proud to announce the launch of its newest collection: the Casino Player, Casino Pocket, and Casino Pixel. Designed to capture the excitement of casino-style gaming, these devices put the thrill of the tables and slot machines right in the palm of your hand. The lineup is available now at select retailers.With classic gambling-style games preloaded, players can enjoy favorites like Roulette, Slot Machine, Baccarat, Poker, Blackjack and many more. Casino collection offers a dynamic and portable way to enjoy timeless casino entertainment with all the fun and without the stakes. Each device is thoughtfully crafted to blend portability with premium build quality, delivering a fun, immersive, and on-the-go gaming experience for players everywhere.Download the visual assets here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1Ve5HpaJamEL4mFnKwPOJWHGV04vpIRC2?usp=sharing Casino Player• MSRP: $59.99• Includes 30+ casino and puzzle games.• High resolution 3.5" full color display.• Includes metal slot machine pull.• Built-in speaker with volume control.• 3.5 mm headphone port to connect headphones.• Adjustable screen brightness.• Powered by either 4 AA batteries (not included) or by a USB-C cable (not included).• Item number: DGUN-3945• Amazon link: https://tinyurl.com/y4zzyfx3 Casino Pocket• MSRP: $69.99• Includes 30+ casino and puzzle games.• High resolution 3.5" full color display.• Includes slot machine pull.• Built-in speaker with volume control.• Adjustable screen brightness.• 3.5 mm headphone port to connect headphones.• Powered by a built-in rechargeable battery.• Includes a Pocket Player Max, case, screen protector and a charge cable.• Item number: DGUN-3946• Amazon link: https://tinyurl.com/5n8epzf6 Casino Pixel• MSRP: $29.99• Includes 10 casino games.• 2" high resolution display.• Fully playable• Built-in speaker with volume control.• Powered by 3 AAA batteries (not included).• Includes a keychain for easy portability.• Item number: DGUN-3947• Amazon link: https://tinyurl.com/4m5th9a9 About My ArcadeMy Arcadeis an exciting line of miniature retro arcade devices, Plug ‘N Play consoles and portable gaming handhelds, which include officially licensed iconic titles from Atari, Bandai Namco, SEGA, Tetris, Capcom, Konami, Taito, Data Eastand Jaleco. My Arcadebrings classics like PAC-MAN, Sonic The Hedgehog, Space Invaders, Street FighterII, POLE POSITION, Mega Man, and many others to the palm of your hand. For more information please visit: www.myarcade.com and follow us on social media @MyArcadeRetro

