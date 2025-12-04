SecurityBridge Unveils First-of-Its-Kind AI Security Companion for SAP

SecurityBridge AI Companion, The First AI-Powered Security Assistant for SAP Systems

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SecurityBridge, the Cybersecurity Command Center for SAP, today announced the launch of the SecurityBridge AI Companion, the first AI-powered security assistant of its kind for SAP systems. This innovative AI Security Companion is designed to help SecurityBridge customers navigate the Platform’s insights and the broader SAP security domain with ease. By providing real-time explanations and recommended actions for identified risks, the AI Companion empowers users to interpret security alerts quickly, understand complex SAP vulnerabilities, and take proactive steps to safeguard their SAP environments.The SecurityBridge AI Companion acts as a virtual SAP security advisor within the SecurityBridge Platform. It can answer users’ natural-language questions about SAP security best practices, compliance requirements, and potential threats, drawing on SecurityBridge’s extensive proprietary SAP security knowledge base.“The SecurityBridge AI Companion brings our wealth of SAP security expertise directly to our customers’ fingertips,” said Ivan Mans, CTO & Co-Founder, SecurityBridge. “By combining the power of AI with the industry’s most extensive SAP security database, we’re pioneering a new way for organizations to identify and address SAP security issues. This first-of-its-kind solution makes SAP security insights accessible and actionable.”Under the hood, the AI Companion is trained on SecurityBridge’s proprietary SAP security knowledge base - a rich library of vulnerability data, threat intelligence, and best practice guidelines accumulated by SecurityBridge through more than a decade. This knowledge base has long been a core part of SecurityBridge’s offering, guiding organizations on their journey to SAP security excellence. Now, the AI Companion provides the most efficient access to this expertise through an intuitive conversational interface. Users can simply ask questions or seek guidance, and the AI will instantly respond with context-aware advice.For example, the SecurityBridge AI Companion will:-Explain SAP Security Issues: Break down complex SAP security alerts or technical findings into clear, understandable terms, so even non-experts can grasp the impact.-Recommend Remediation Actions: For any identified vulnerability or misconfiguration, the companion suggests concrete next steps and best practices to resolve the issue, leveraging proven strategies from the SecurityBridge knowledge base.-Enhance Decision Making: By answering “why” and “how” questions about SAP security (e.g., “Why is this vulnerability critical?” or “How do I mitigate this threat?”), the AI assistant helps teams make informed decisions faster.“We developed the SecurityBridge AI Companion to fundamentally simplify SAP cybersecurity for our customers,” said Holger Hügel, Product Management Director, SecurityBridge. “SAP security can be complex, and skilled experts are in high demand. The AI Companion is like having a SecurityBridge expert on call 24/7. It not only provides instant explanations and guidance within the Platform but also advises on the optimal course of action. By training the AI on our proprietary SAP security knowledge base, we ensure that every recommendation is relevant and immediately useful in protecting our customers’ SAP systems.”Availability: The SecurityBridge AI Companion is included with the standard SecurityBridge Platform subscription at no additional cost to customers. This new capability is being announced now in anticipation of its general availability in Q1 2026. SecurityBridge will be working closely with select customers in pilot programs and demonstrations ahead of the launch, showcasing how the AI Companion can elevate SAP security posture and streamline incident response for SAP teams.About SecurityBridgeSecurityBridge is the leading provider of a comprehensive, SAP-native cybersecurity platform, enabling organizations worldwide to protect their most critical business systems. The platform seamlessly integrates real-time threat monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities directly into the SAP environment, enabling organizations to protect their data's integrity, confidentiality, and availability with minimal manual effort. It provides a 360° view of the SAP security situation and is characterized by user-friendliness, rapid implementation, and transparent licensing. SecurityBridge has a proven track record, including an excellent customer rating and over 8,000 secured SAP systems worldwide. The company is committed to innovation, transparency, and customer focus, ensuring that SAP users can confidently navigate the evolving landscape of SAP security threats. For more information, please visit www.securitybridge.com ###Source: BridgeView Marketing Cybersecurity PR

