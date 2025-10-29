Swyft Filings Unveils Headless API to Power Business Formations, Registered Agent Services, and SaaS Partnerships

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Swyft Filings , a leading provider of business formation, registered agent services, and business compliance management, today announced the launch of its pioneering headless API platform, designed to empower partner companies to integrate Swyft Filings’ services directly into their core platforms. The new API enables organizations to embed LLC and Corporation formation, registered agent services, and compliance features into their product offerings, creating a more trusted and automated experience for entrepreneurs and small businesses.As part of the 360 Legal family of brands, Swyft Filings focuses on being inventive in business creation and compliance. Its platform has many services, such as forming LLCs and corporations, registered agent services, managing annual reports, getting EINs, and looking into business licenses. Now, these services can be accessed through the API, letting partners adapt and brand Swyft Filings’ reliable system within their setups.“With this headless API, we’re giving SaaS companies and technology platforms the power to bring business formation and compliance directly into the tools their customers already use,” said Jeff Mosler , CEO of 360 Legal. “Whether it’s a fintech platform helping founders open business bank accounts or an accounting SaaS managing clients’ filings, our partners can now deliver these services without ever sending users somewhere else.”The new Swyft Filings API also supports synergy with large language models (LLMs), conversational AI, machine-learning platforms, and Modular Computing Platforms (MCPs). This means AI assistants can start and handle filings for users in real time. This combo of automation, compliance, and conversational AI is changing how business owners handle business services.“Our goal at 360 Legal is to make business formation instantaneous and well-trusted,” Mosler added. “By working with SaaS innovators across industries—finance, e-commerce, HR tech, and legal tech—we’re helping them provide integrated tools that turn administrative friction into strategic growth opportunities.”The API is designed to be scalable, secure, and customizable so that each partner can have a dependable and branded experience. It gives real-time updates on filing status, registered agent services, and business compliance requirements.The Swyft Filings Headless API is now available to all strategic partners, and publicly available documentation can be found at https://www.swyftfilings.com/api-docs/ . Businesses that want to include business formations, registered agent services, and compliance management can apply through Swyft Filings’ partner program.About Swyft Filings:Swyft Filings is a leading provider of business formation, registered agent, and compliance management services, dedicated to empowering entrepreneurs and small business owners across the United States. Since 2015, the company has helped hundreds of thousands of businesses launch and grow by offering fast, affordable, and reliable solutions for LLC formation, incorporation, registered agent services, and ongoing business compliance. With a customer-first approach and a commitment to simplifying the complex world of business filings, Swyft Filings continues to be a trusted partner for startups and established companies alike. Learn more at www.swyftfilings.com About 360 Legal:360 Legal is a leading provider of online legal and business solutions, offering a suite of innovative, easy-to-use platforms designed to empower individuals, entrepreneurs, nonprofits, and businesses at every stage. As the parent company of a growing family of brands, 360 Legal delivers accessible and affordable services across a wide range of needs – from business formation and trademark registration to estate planning, legal documents, virtual address and mail management, and nonprofit compliance. 360 Legal’s portfolio includes Swyft Filings, Trademark Engine, Snap Mailbox, 360 Legal Forms, and Complete Wills. Learn more at www.360legal.com

