360 Legal Launches 360 Legal AI to Deliver Instant Answers to Business Legal Questions

360 Legal AI is an AI-powered legal agent that provides founders and entrepreneurs with instant, on-demand answers to their business and legal questions.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 360 Legal today announced the launch of 360 Legal AI , a new AI-powered legal agent that provides founders and entrepreneurs with instant, on-demand answers to their business legal questions. This new service strengthens 360 Legal’s goal of making legal help more accessible and affordable for businesses of all sizes.360 Legal AI is designed as an interactive legal assistant that helps business owners quickly understand issues related to business formation, trademarks, copyrights, 501c3 nonprofits, contracts, compliance, and other common startup legal needs. Entrepreneurs can ask questions in plain language and receive immediate, context-aware guidance powered by advanced artificial intelligence, available 24/7 from any device. The service is built to complement, not replace, traditional legal support by helping users get oriented before engaging an attorney when needed.“Entrepreneurs move fast, and their legal questions can’t always wait for a scheduled call,” said Jeff Mosler , CEO of 360 Legal. “With 360 Legal AI, we are giving founders an always-on legal co-pilot that helps them make smarter decisions, avoid costly mistakes, and move their businesses forward with confidence.”360 Legal AI focuses on everyday business legal workflows, such as choosing the right entity type, understanding annual compliance obligations, exploring trademark strategies, and preparing for growth. This tool gives you quick explanations and choices, clearing up confusing legal stuff that can hold back new businesses and solo entrepreneurs.Jeff Mosler added, “This launch is a natural extension of our broader strategy to blend intuitive technology with trusted legal resources. Our goal is to lower the barrier to legal understanding so more people can start, protect, and scale what they’re building without feeling overwhelmed by complexity.”360 Legal AI is now live at https://360legal.com/360-legal-ai . Founders, small businesses, and nonprofits can start chatting with the AI agent to get answers to common questions about starting a business, protecting a brand, registering a trademark, business compliance and a host of other business and legal topics.About 360 Legal:360 Legal is a leading provider of online legal and business solutions, offering a suite of innovative, easy-to-use platforms designed to empower individuals, entrepreneurs, nonprofits, and businesses at every stage. As the parent company of a growing family of brands, 360 Legal delivers accessible and affordable services across a wide range of needs – from business formation and trademark registration to estate planning, legal documents, virtual address and mail management, and nonprofit compliance. 360 Legal’s portfolio includes Swyft Filings, Trademark Engine, Snap Mailbox, 360 Legal Forms, and Complete Wills. Learn more at https://360legal.com/ Media Contact:social@360Legal.com

