Survey Results on Distraction-Free Learning

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced new survey results showing that her nation-leading distraction-free schools law is already having a transformative impact for students and teachers at schools throughout New York State. The Governor’s Office distributed the survey in November and received over 350 responses from school administrators statewide that implemented bell-to-bell smartphone restrictions following Governor Hochul’s distraction-free schools law.

“Our kids are finding greater success in the classroom when they’re focused on learning, not scrolling,” Governor Hochul said. “This year, I was proud to champion a statewide distraction-free schools initiative, working hand-in-hand with New York teachers, students, and parents to create a policy that works for each community across our state. These survey results are indicative of that effort, illustrating the effectiveness of our tailored approach to phone-free schools, and offer a glimpse of the success to come for our students.”

Survey Results From Schools Across the State

92 Percent reported that their transition to a distraction-free policy went smoothly.

Feedback from schools included:

A principal in Central New York said: “It was a seamless transition. We have had zero issues with students trying to use their phones in school. The communication from the state first was great, and my district and school followed up. There was no pushback at all.”

A principal in the Finger Lakes said: “This has been a great initiative. The state mandate coupled with district autonomy over how to implement — i.e. storage method and consequences for infraction — is important.”

A superintendent in the Hudson Valley said: “Our rollout was very well planned and communicated. We have been very pleased with the response from our students and community. Our staff have embraced the shared responsibility of monitoring this regulation.”

A superintendent in the Capital Region said: “Much smoother than expected… Community and parents are supportive as well.”

83 percent reported that their schools are experiencing more positive classroom environments and better student engagement since implementing a distraction-free policy.

Feedback from schools included:

An assistant superintendent in the Southern Tier said: “This has been a game changer. Students have their heads up and not down looking at their phones. Students are having conversations with each other! I observe in a lot of classrooms and there is a noticeable difference in student engagement.”

A district administrator in the North Country said: “It has resulted in so many positives for our students, specifically during classes and lunch. Students are making eye contact with adults and peers, they're organizing games that involve thinking and problem solving, and they're engaging with one another instead of their phones. These are all hard skills that develop during school and are vital in the workforce later in life. I could not be happier for our students, staff and our school community.”

A principal on Long Island said: “It has been a very positive shift in our school community. Thank you for all of your support!”

A principal in New York City said: “Student to student discourse has increased considerably. Additionally, during recess time students are much more engaged and creatively playing games together. We also hear increased laughter!”

75 percent reported that implementing a distraction-free policy is improving their ability to teach effectively.

Feedback from schools included:

A district administrator in Western New York said: “High school teachers shared that students' responses to literature are deeper and more meaningful — they are seeing students actually reading and not just looking for Cliff Notes or quick answers. They are interacting with text at a deeper level.”

A principal in the Mohawk Valley said: “This policy has had a positive impact on students. Their interpersonal skills and attentiveness in class are improving.”

State Senator Shelley B. Mayer said, “As we enter December, we have early feedback surrounding the bell-to-bell ban on cell phones in classrooms, and the Governor's survey results are consistent with what I am hearing from school leaders, students, parents and teachers. School districts have implemented plans that respect students, parents, and teachers and achieve the goals of reducing distractions and increasing socialization among students. I thank the Governor and school leaders, NYSUT, School Boards, students, and parents across the state for their diligent work to make the implementation a success.”

State Senator John Liu said, “This data should hang up all doubt about taking cell phones out of schools from bell to bell. As cell phones become more involved into everyday life, we’re only now beginning to understand how our overreliance on this new technology can be harmful to our young people, especially when it comes to social media. Making sure our kids are able to learn without the persistent distractions from cell phones will keep our kids focused, strengthen their critical thinking skills, and allow them to fully engage with their teachers, classmates and the world around them.”

Assemblymember John T. McDonald III, RPh said, “Distraction free classrooms are already making a difference in schools across our region, and this survey highlights the importance of working together to build on that momentum. I’m grateful to Governor Hochul for her commitment to creating learning environments where students can succeed and our teachers are respected. I believe this effort will have a lasting impact for generations to follow.”

Governor Hochul’s Phone-Free Schools Initiative

Recognizing the necessity of ensuring safe and productive learning environments for students and educators, Governor Hochul advanced legislation to create a statewide standard for distraction-free school environments and secured its passage in the FY2026 budget. New York is now the most populous state in the U.S. with a statewide, bell-to-bell restriction.