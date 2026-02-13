Transforming State-Owned Land into Housing

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the selection of a nonprofit development partnership to transform state-owned land at 1024 Fulton Street in Brooklyn's Clinton Hill neighborhood into a mixed-use, 100 percent affordable housing development. The proposal, selected through a competitive Request for Proposals process, will deliver 125 permanently affordable homes and a 28,000-square-foot intergenerational community center and health clinic on a site that has sat underutilized for decades.

“New York is proving that when we leverage state-owned land and listen to communities, we can build the affordable housing that our neighborhoods and our state needs,” Governor Hochul said. “This development will deliver 125 affordable homes and a purpose-built community center that responds directly to what Clinton Hill residents asked for — housing for a wide range of households and families, services for older adults and children, and a healthcare presence in the neighborhood. This is community-driven development at its best, and it's exactly the kind of investment we need to address our housing crisis.”

Empire State Development President, CEO, and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Empire State Development is proud to bring this transformative project forward after an extensive community engagement process that shaped every aspect of this proposal. By selecting a 100 percent nonprofit development team with proven track records in Brooklyn, we are ensuring this site will serve the community for generations to come. The 1024 Fulton Street Redevelopment exemplifies how state investments can create affordable housing, deliver critical services, and strengthen neighborhoods.”

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York is advancing developments, like 1024 Fulton, that not only deliver affordable homes, but also provide the services and spaces that help neighborhoods thrive. This transformative project will create 125 homes for families, support seniors and children, and ensure Clinton Hill benefits from this site for generations to come. Congratulations to all the community partners that helped make this possible.”

New York City Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani said, “Housing is not a luxury — it is the foundation of a just and vibrant city. When we fight for truly affordable homes, we’re fighting for the right of working people to stay in the neighborhoods they’ve built and sustained for generations. I’m grateful to the Governor for her support, and to Attorney General James, Council Member Hudson, Senator Brisport, Assemblymember Souffrant Forrest, and every elected partner who made this project possible. This investment in affordability, community, and public health in Central Brooklyn is a declaration that our city can and must deliver an affordability agenda that puts people before profit, and ensures every New Yorker has a place to call home.”

Housing and Planning Deputy Mayor Leila Bozorg said, “Delivering affordable housing on publicly-owned land is a key component of building a city that New Yorkers can afford. I’m proud to see this project moving forward, building on extensive engagement from the Atlantic Avenue Mixed-Use Plan, and thankful for the community members and elected officials who have pushed for so long to make it a reality. I look forward to working with partners across the State and City to deliver even more affordable housing on public sites in the years to come.”

The 1024 Fulton Street redevelopment represents a more than $111 million investment and will be developed and wholly owned by a partnership between the nonprofit organizations Fifth Avenue Committee, Bedford Stuyvesant Restoration Corporation, and One Brooklyn Health — each with deep roots in Brooklyn. The development team will engage APEX Building Group and Henge Development, both certified under the New York State Minority and Women Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) program, to provide general contracting services and development project management capacity.

The approximately 149,000-square-foot development will include:

125 affordable rental units serving households earning between 30 percent and 80 percent of the Area Median Income, with units ranging from studios to three bedrooms to accommodate families of various sizes,

A 27,000-square-foot intergenerational community center operated by Fort Greene Council, with programming for older adults and early childhood education,

A 1,000-square-foot health clinic operated by One Brooklyn Health, and

Sustainable design features including Passive House certification, all-electric systems, and a green roof.

The selected proposal responds to feedback gathered through an extensive community visioning process conducted from fall through winter 2024-2025. Empire State Development, in collaboration with local elected officials, hosted a series of community workshops where over 150 residents participated. The key findings of the workshops were captured in a Community Visioning Report, which identified priorities including housing for low-income New Yorkers and an intergenerational community center — both of which are central elements of the selected proposal.

The development is expected to create approximately 350 construction jobs and generate significant opportunities for MWBEs. The development team has committed to exceeding 35 percent MWBE utilization in construction, with 30 percent local hiring across all phases of development.

To support redevelopment, the New York State Office of General Services will facilitate the demolition of the existing, long-vacant structure. The proposed project will undergo public review and comment prior to its final consideration pursuant to an ESD General Project Plan.

Attorney General Letitia James said, “This new development at 1024 Fulton Street is the realization of a long overdue neighborhood dream. With 100 percent affordable units, a health clinic, and a dedicated space for community, this project will benefit all Brooklynites, especially our seniors. I am grateful to Governor Hochul, Empire State Development, Fort Greene Council, and my colleagues for their commitment to including the community and making this project possible.”

New York City Councilmember Crystal Hudson said, “Last year, the City Council passed the Atlantic Avenue Mixed Use Plan (AAMUP) — a community-led rezoning that promised permanently affordable housing in central Brooklyn. And I’m proud of the work we did to include the redevelopment of 1024 Fulton Street as part of AAMUP, delivering on that promise with more than one hundred units of 100% affordable housing for families earning between 30% – 80% of Area Median Income ($43,740 to $116,640 for families of three). I’m proud to have partnered with Empire State Development on a process that centered community voices and secured one hundred percent non-profit ownership. By pairing deeply affordable housing with a community center operated by Fort Greene Council and a health clinic run by One Brooklyn Health, this project shows what it looks like to invest in long-term affordability and neighborhood well-being.”

Fifth Avenue Committee Executive Director Michelle de la Uz said, “1024 Fulton Street represents what’s possible when community vision, public leadership, and mission-driven partners come together. In collaboration with our nonprofit and MWBE partners, Fifth Avenue Committee is transforming a long-idle site into more than 125 affordable homes and a hub for essential services that will support families, seniors, and workers for generations. Thanks to Governor Kathy Hochul’s leadership and steadfast local advocacy, 1024 Fulton Street will stand as a lasting investment in equity, opportunity, health, and community.”

Bedford Stuyvesant Restoration President and CEO Blondel Pinnock said, “We are beyond excited to partner with other mission-aligned developers and non-profit organizations to redevelop an underutilized community asset. 1024 Fulton Street will help reduce the wealth gap by creating housing opportunities for over 125 families.

One Brooklyn Health CEO Dr. Sandra Scott said, “OBH is pleased to serve as a development partner for this important affordable housing project. We look forward to providing additional healthcare resources to new and existing residents within the community.”

Apex Building Group CEO, Lee Brathwaite said, “We are grateful for Governor Hochul’s leadership in using every tool at New York State’s disposal to bring new affordable housing to Brooklyn. Apex is excited to support a team of terrific BIPOC-led community development, housing, and healthcare organizations in realizing 1024 Fulton Street’s ambitious vision. This project will serve as a model for how we can unlock the potential of vacant property to tackle our housing crisis while providing state-of-the art community space for healthcare, childcare, and aging in community.”

Henge Development Principal Ayanna Oliver-Taylor said, “1024 Fulton Street is a community asset that centers health, wellness, and economic stability for the people and institutions who have shaped Clinton Hill and Bed-Stuy for generations. We’re grateful to Governor Hochul and Empire State Development for their commitment to this neighborhood, and proud to help bring forward a project led by Fifth Avenue Committee, Bedford Stuyvesant Restoration Corporation, One Brooklyn Health, and Fort Greene Council, built around this community and that belongs to it.”

Fort Greene Council, Inc. Executive Director and CEO Claudette Macey said, “I would like to thank Governor Kathy Hochul for her leadership in revitalizing the long-vacant, state-owned property at 1024 Fulton Street in Brooklyn. Unused since 1997, this site is now poised to become a community-centered development rooted in the Governor’s vision and commitment. We look forward to breaking ground and delivering affordable housing, older adult and children programming.”

Governor Hochul’s Housing Agenda

Governor Hochul is dedicated to addressing New York’s housing crisis and making the State more affordable and more livable for all New Yorkers. Since FY23, the Governor has worked to increase housing supply through nearly $4 billion in targeted investments, a comprehensive Housing Plan, implemented new protections for renters and homeowners and secured a $500 million capital fund to develop up to 15,000 new homes on state-owned property.

Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, HCR has created new programs that jumpstart development of affordable and mixed-income homes — for both renters and homebuyers. These include the Pro-Housing Community Program, which allows certified localities exclusive access to up to $750 million in discretionary State funding. Currently, more than 400 communities have received Pro-Housing certification, including the city of New York.

The FY27 Executive Budget completes the Governor’s current five-year, $25 billion Housing Plan to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide, including 10,000 with support services for vulnerable populations plus the electrification of an additional 50,000 homes. More than 77,000 homes have been created or preserved to date. The Executive Budget also invests $250 million to accelerate affordable housing construction to speed up the building of thousands more affordable homes.