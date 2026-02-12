Onondaga Lake Parkway Safety Upgrade

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the completion of safety enhancements along Onondaga Lake Parkway in the Village of Liverpool and Town of Salina, Onondaga County. The enhancements are designed to prevent over-height vehicles from striking the low-clearance railroad bridge that is owned by CSX. Work on the improvements first began in June 2023.

“Bridge strikes are a serious issue that require sensible safety solutions, and that’s exactly what we’re doing on the Onondaga Lake Parkway,” Governor Hochul said. “These innovative new countermeasures being implemented, combined with new DMV regulations that go into effect next week, will further prevent bridge strikes along the Parkway, and make this highway safer for all users of the road.”

The existing over-height vehicle detection system on Onondaga Lake Parkway has been upgraded with a second set of sensors in both directions. This new system requires a vehicle to interrupt both sets of beams, rather than one, to confirm its height and trigger an alert. The beams work with pavement loops, or embedded traffic sensors, to prevent false alarms from birds or snow.

Newly installed 36” by 36” LED blank out signs, located approximately 750 feet from the bridge in the eastbound direction and approximately 950 feet from the bridge in the westbound direction, will light up and display a “No Truck” symbol when an over-height vehicle is detected.

Two new permanent, full-color Variable Message Sign (VMS) boards have also been installed in both directions of the Parkway and will be triggered, along with existing portable VMS boards, if an over-height vehicle is detected.

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “No stone has been left unturned by the Department of Transportation when it comes to preventing bridge strikes along Onondaga Lake Parkway and across the state. While we remain steadfast in looking at every possible safety measure, we continue to emphasize the vital role that all drivers play in preventing bridge strikes — that includes professional commercial drivers to individuals renting a box truck for a weekend move. Before even setting foot into a truck cab, every driver should “Check Your Height, Know It’s Right.” This simple step will go a long way in solving this persistent public safety issue.”

Traffic on Onondaga Lake Parkway remains narrowed to a single lane in each direction, starting 1,200 feet before the railroad bridge. This setup uses reflective devices to slow traffic down and give over-height drivers more time to see warning signs and pull over.

The I-81 northbound ramp (Exit 24A) to Onondaga Lake Parkway, which closed in spring 2023, will remain shut down until a lasting solution to prevent over-height vehicles from entering the roadway is implemented.

Thanks to the implementation of these safety and other safety measures along Onondaga Lake Parkway, the number of bridge strikes has been decreasing annually. Following a high of 11 strikes in 2023, incidents fell to 7 in 2024, and 8 in 2025.

This safety enhancement comes as the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles recently announced that drivers who receive violations for over-height vehicles or for bridge strikes will face eight points on their driving record, one of a series of regulatory amendments that become enforceable as of Monday, February 16. Previously, those violations were not subject to any points being imposed. These regulations are part of Governor Kathy Hochul’s ongoing effort to get high-risk and dangerous drivers off the road and to protect everyone else who drives, rides or bikes in communities across the state.

DMV Commissioner and Chair of the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee Mark J.F. Schroeder said, “Our job, and that of our traffic safety partners at the Department of Transportation and other members of the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee, is to make sure that New York’s roads are safe for all of us. Just like making sure you buckle your seat belt before driving, motorists need to be aware, before they set out, whether the truck or larger vehicle they are driving can fit under any bridges on their planned route, or whether they need to find an alternate route. Those few minutes can make the difference between a smooth trip or causing thousands of dollars in damage while disrupting thousands of other drivers in the process.”

For more than a decade, New York State has invested in new safety measures to reduce bridge strikes. These include banning commercial vehicles, an over-height vehicle detection system, and enhanced signage.

To educate the public on preventing bridge strikes, the Department of Transportation started a social media campaign called "Check Your Height, Know it's Right" in November 2023. Working with the Eastern Transportation Coalition, the Department has encouraged other states to adopt the campaign. To date, the following states are utilizing New York’s campaign to educate the public about preventing bridge strikes:

Alabama

Connecticut

Washington, D.C.

Delaware

Georgia

Kentucky

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

New Jersey

North Carolina

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

Tennessee

Vermont

Virginia

West Virginia

Originally a 19th-century bridge over the Oswego Canal, Onondaga Lake Parkway became a scenic roadway in the early 20th century after the canal was filled in. The route, also known as State Route 370, now serves as a major thoroughfare, carrying over 18,000 vehicles daily and offering scenic lake views. It provides access to Onondaga Lake Park and is a key link between the City of Syracuse, Village of Liverpool, and Town of Salina, with direct connections to I-81 and Destiny USA.

Thruway Authority Executive Director Frank G. Hoare, Esq. said, “Bridge strikes pose a serious risk to the traveling public and the long‑term health of our transportation infrastructure. Since 2021, the Thruway system has experienced more than 370 bridge hits, including 73 in 2025. Like our partners at NYSDOT, the Thruway Authority is taking a proactive approach by implementing advanced detection technology across our 570‑mile system to identify over-height vehicles before they reach a bridge. We also support the New York State DMV’s new point system, which imposes eight points on drivers who operate over‑height vehicles and strike a bridge. These efforts reflect Governor Hochul’s and our shared commitment to safety and the responsible operation of one of the state’s most vital transportation corridors.”

State Senator Christopher Ryan said, “The Onondaga Lake Parkway bridge has been the site of far too many dangerous incidents, and these upgrades represent a meaningful step toward preventing them. By investing in smarter detection technology and clearer warnings for drivers, the State is putting safety first for motorists, first responders, and the community. I appreciate NYSDOT’s commitment to getting this right and delivering this improvement for Onondaga County and all who pass through.”

Assemblymember William Magnarelli said, “I am pleased to see the State Department of Transportation take further efforts to help prevent strikes to the Onondaga Lake Parkway Rail Bridge. This will help to ensure the safety of all motorists traveling on this busy roadway. I urge the general public to stay alert while driving and pay attention to the signs and devices that have been installed.”

Assemblymember Pamela Hunter said, “This bridge has become something of a local legend, known online and throughout Central New York as the ‘Undefeated Onondaga Lake Parkway Bridge,’ but behind the memes is a very real safety issue. These improvements are about protecting drivers, first responders, and nearby neighborhoods by preventing dangerous and costly crashes before they happen. I’m grateful to the Department of Transportation for taking a smart, proactive approach that reflects what this community has been asking for and deserves.”

City of Syracuse Mayor Sharon Owens said, “Ensuring the safety of all who travel the Onondaga Lake Parkway remains a top priority for our city and the surrounding communities. The implementation of these enhanced measures marks a critical advancement in reducing the risk of over-height vehicle collisions and safeguarding the public. I commend NYSDOT for the collaborative efforts that have made these improvements possible.”

About the Department of Transportation

It is the mission of the New York State Department of Transportation to provide a safe, reliable, equitable, and resilient transportation system that connects communities, enhances quality of life, protects the environment, and supports the economic well-being of New York State.

Lives are on the line; slow down and move over for highway workers!

For more information, find us on Facebook, follow us on X or Instagram, or visit our website. For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app.