BOSTON’S PRUDENTIAL TOWER SHINES BLUE AND ORANGE IN SUPPORT OF THE NATIONAL PSORIASIS FOUNDATION

The National Psoriasis Foundation Participates in Annual 31 Nights of Light

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beginning in December, Prudential Tower will once again shine bright with the help of local community organizations. The National Psoriasis Foundation will flip the switch to light up Boston on December 6 as part of Prudential Center’s 17th Annual 31 Nights of Light program. The top of Prudential Tower will beam Blue and Orange in support of psoriatic disease awareness and the more than 8 million of Americans living with psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis.The National Psoriasis Foundation’s Boston community is fueled by passionate volunteers, dedicated health care partners, and individuals living with psoriatic disease—all working together to create meaningful change. United in purpose, the National Psoriasis Foundation drives progress toward a cure, expands access to quality care, and supports the diverse needs of everyone affected by psoriatic disease.The 31 Nights of Light program was introduced in 2009 to celebrate local Boston-area organizations and draw attention to the great work they do in Boston and beyond. Utilizing a state-of-the-art LED lighting system, the top of Prudential Tower will change color daily to honor its 28 community partners.For more information on Prudential Center, Boston, and the 31 Nights of Light event, visit prudentialcenter.com , follow @pruboston on Instagram or Prudential Center Boston on Facebook.# # #About the National Psoriasis FoundationThe National Psoriasis Foundation is the leading nonprofit representing individuals with psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis. The mission of NPF is to drive efforts to cure psoriatic disease and improve the lives of those affected by this chronic immune-mediated disease. Learn more at psoriasis.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.