The National Psoriasis Foundation Announces 2026 Fleur de Cure Honorees in Chicago

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Psoriasis Foundation (NPF) is proud to announce the Fleur de Cure , an inspiring evening of philanthropy and celebration, taking place on Thursday, March 19, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. at Aba & The Dalcy in Chicago’s Fulton Market neighborhood. This signature spring event unites supporters, community leaders, and advocates in raising critical funds to advance NPF’s mission of curing psoriatic disease and improving the lives of those affected.NPF is honored to recognize three remarkable leaders who embody passion, innovation, and commitment to improving the lives of people impacted by psoriatic disease:- Angela Crowley, M.D. – Founder of Willow Rheumatology, Willowbrook, Illinois, Dr. Crowley is a dedicated physician and advocate who has advanced patient-centered care while championing access to treatment and support for those living with psoriatic disease.- B. Jang Mi Johnson, PA-C – A compassionate Advanced Practice Provider at The Skin Care Center, Chicago, Illinois, and strong voice for patients, Johnson has dedicated her career to advancing care, education, and advocacy for individuals living with psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis.- Beckie Menzie – An acclaimed Chicago-based performer, Menzie has used her talent and platform to bring visibility, compassion, and support to the psoriatic disease community.“Chicago has long been a city of innovation and resilience, and it’s the perfect setting for the Fleur de Cure,” said Leah M. Howard, J.D., President and CEO of the National Psoriasis Foundation. “We are thrilled to honor Dr. Crowley, Ms. Johnson, and Ms. Menzie at this year’s event for their extraordinary contributions and leadership in advancing NPF’s mission. Their work and advocacy inspire all of us to continue striving for a cure.”The Fleur de Cure will feature:- A signature dinner experience at Aba & The Dalcy, one of Chicago’s most celebrated venues.- Recognition of the 2026 honorees for their leadership, advocacy, and commitment.- Opportunities to support groundbreaking research and patient programs through live fundraising.All proceeds from the Fleur de Cure will directly support NPF’s initiatives, including cutting-edge research, expanded access to quality care, and programs that empower patients to live well with psoriatic disease.For more information, to purchase tickets, or to become a sponsor of the Fleur de Cure, please contact:Julia Hamel, Associate Director, NPF Field Development & Special Eventsemail: jhamel@psoriasis.org or visit: psoriasis.org/chicagofleur The National Psoriasis Foundation is the leading nonprofit representing individuals with psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis. The mission of NPF is to drive efforts to cure psoriatic disease and improve the lives of more than 8 million individuals in the United States affected by this chronic immune-mediated disease. Learn more at psoriasis.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.