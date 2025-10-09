National Psoriasis Foundation Celebrates Women Leaders at 2026 Dallas Soirée

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Psoriasis Foundation (NPF) is proud to highlight women driving transformative change in the field of psoriatic disease. NPF recognizes two extraordinary leaders from Dallas—Dr. Jennifer C. Cather and Melodie Young—whose work has profoundly advanced NPF’s mission to drive efforts to cure psoriatic disease and improve the lives of all those affected.Jennifer C. Cather, M.D., FAAD, is the Medical Director and Founder of Mindful Dermatology and Modern Research Associates in Dallas, Texas. A distinguished physician with a Magna Cum Laude BA in Chemistry from the University of Texas and an M.D. from the University of Texas-Southwestern Medical Center, Dr. Cather completed her Internal Medicine internship at Parkland Memorial Hospital, a Clinical Research Fellowship at MD Anderson Cancer Center, and a Dermatology residency at the University of Texas Medical School at Houston.A seasoned investigator, Dr. Cather has contributed to nearly 300 clinical research trials, particularly in psoriasis and cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. Her work has been published in top-tier journals such as the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology, The British Journal of Dermatology, Journal of Drugs in Dermatology, and Dermatologic Clinics. Beyond research, Dr. Cather is a sought-after lecturer and consultant, sharing expertise on investigational therapies for psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, melanoma, cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, and graft-versus-host disease.Melodie Young, MSN, NP, is a Nurse Practitioner at Mindful Dermatology and a partner and sub-investigator with Modern Research Associates. She formerly served as Director of the Baylor Psoriasis Center and the National Psoriasis Tissue Bank, and was the first non-physician to serve on the Medical Board of the National Psoriasis Foundation. Young is a founding member of the International Psoriasis Council, has served as President of the Dermatology Nurses’ Association and the Society of Dermatology NPs, and has played pivotal roles in numerous dermatology NP societies and committees.Melodie Young has participated in over 100 clinical trials, presented at national and international scientific and patient conferences, and is published extensively in nursing, medical, and scientific journals. With a BSN from William Jewell College and an MSN from the University of Texas at Arlington—double board certified in Adult and Geriatric Advanced Practice Nursing—she is recognized internationally as a thought leader in psoriasis care.“Dr. Cather and Melodie Young exemplify the power of leadership, expertise, and dedication in transforming care for people with psoriatic disease,” said Chris Lindsay, PharmD, a Dallas-based NPF Board of Directors Member. “Their work continues to inspire and drive meaningful change for patients nationwide.”NPF invites the community to celebrate these leaders at the Dallas Soirée: Celebrating Women Who Lead , an inspiring evening benefiting NPF’s mission to cure psoriatic disease and enhance patient care.Event Details:Dallas Soirée: Celebrating Women Who LeadDate: Saturday, April 25, 2026Location: The Fairmont DallasTickets & Tables: www.psoriasis.org/dallassoiree Sponsorship and Participation:Those interested in sponsoring or participating in the event are encouraged to contact Carol Osterhaus at costerhaus@psoriasis.org.Together, NPF and the Dallas community will honor women who lead, inspire, and transform the lives of those affected by psoriatic disease.The National Psoriasis Foundation is the leading nonprofit representing individuals with psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis. The mission of NPF is to drive efforts to cure psoriatic disease and improve the lives of more than 8 million individuals in the United States affected by this chronic immune-mediated disease. Learn more at psoriasis.org.

