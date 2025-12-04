RED WINGS ALUM JONATHAN FINSTROM TO HOST CHRISTMAS CANCER CLASSIC

Ziggy, pictured with his family and Jonathan Finstrom,will drop the puck in the Finstrom Christmas Cancer Classic on Dec. 14 2025.

Presented by Liberty Building and the Sergei Fedorov Foundation to benefit New Day Foundation for Families

I battled cancer since 1996, and I want to help other families who are not only facing this disease but also struggle financially and emotionally because of it.” — Jonathan Finstrom, Red Wings alumni

ROCHESTER HILLS, MI, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- When cancer returned for Detroit Red Wings alumni player Jonathan Finstrom in 2002, he was given six months to live. Forced to retire from his hockey career, he would go on to survive the disease that had taken so many of his family and friends. When his mother died from breast cancer this March, he decided it was time to take action for others fighting cancer.Jonathan Finstrom will host the Finstrom’s Christmas Cancer Classic Presented by Liberty Building and the Sergei Fedorov Foundation on Sunday, Dec. 14 at 3pm at Big Boy Arena, 34400 Utica Rd., in Fraser to raise funds for Michigan families facing cancer through New Day Foundation for Families . The hockey game will pit Detroit Red Wings alumni against Guardians Ice Hockey, comprised of local first responders. The event will also include raffle baskets and fun giveaways, as well as VIP options for player meet-n-greets and dinner.“I battled cancer since 1996, and I want to help other families who are not only facing this disease but also struggle financially and emotionally because of it,” said Finstrom. “New Day is the only nonprofit in Michigan providing both financial assistance and emotional support to families navigating any type of cancer, anywhere in the state.”“We are honored to walk alongside local families facing cancer,” said Ron Trombetti, president of Liberty Building. “Through our support of New Day Foundation, the team at Liberty Building aims to lift the financial burden of cancer and bring hope to more families this holiday season.”General Admission tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for children (age 6-17), children under six are free. Enjoy a private Meet & Greet with players before the game and general admission seating for the game for $20, or choose VIP reserved seating and a post-game dinner with the players for $50.After his 11-season professional hockey career, Finstrom went on to become an eight-time national champion in amateur car racing. He is a highly successful P1 and Super Unlimited class national champion through the National Auto Sport Association (NASA). He is known for setting multiple track records in his Staudacher S08 and S12 prototype race cars. Prior to this, Finstrom was the director of Core Sports Fitness in Troy and a trainer for the Red Wings. During his pro hockey career, he was twice voted best two-way player in the United Hockey League with the Port Huron Border Cats.New Day Foundation for Families is the only nonprofit in Michigan providing both financial assistance and emotional support to families navigating any type of cancer, anywhere in the state. New Day pays critical living expenses directly to creditors to cover housing, utilities, transportation, groceries and other essential household expenses, while also providing emotional support to cancer patients and their family members. Hospitals and cancer centers statewide rely on New Day to support families suffering a significant loss of income due to a cancer diagnosis. New Day is a Charity Navigator 4-star nonprofit, Platinum Level GuideStar organization and top-rated nonprofit by Great Nonprofits.

