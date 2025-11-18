DONALD R. AND ESTHER SIMON FOUNDATION AWARDS $20K GRANT TO NEW DAY FOUNDATION FOR FAMILIES

Jenni was a single mom, just getting back on her feet, when cancer hit. Her biggest fear was how to pay for it.

In recognition of the growing need for cancer support services, the Donald R. and Esther Simon Foundation has awarded a grant to New Day Foundation.

It’s meaningful to walk alongside those who share our values and deep affection for serving Michigan cancer patients and families. The Foundation’s generosity will have a lasting impact.” — Gina Kell Spehn, president and co-founder of New Day Foundation

ROCHESTER HILLS, MI, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In recognition of the growing need for cancer support services , the Donald R. and Esther Simon Foundation has awarded a grant to New Day Foundation for Families . This is the first grant that New Day has received from the Foundation. The announcement was made by Gina Kell Spehn, co-founder and president of New Day Foundation.“It is an honor to be the recipient of a gift from the Donald R. and Esther Simon Foundation,” said Kell Spehn. “It’s meaningful to walk alongside those who share our values and deep affection for serving Michigan cancer patients and families. The Foundation’s generosity will have a lasting impact.”In 2025, New Day will help more than 2,000 cancer patients, caregivers and family members manage their financial and emotional health at a time when they’re facing dangerous decisions between their home and their health. The need for these cancer support services is clear: 87 percent of all New Day families experienced a loss of income due to their diagnosis this year, often causing both financial and emotional distress. New Day helps lift these burdensby paying mortgage/rent, utilities and transportation on behalf of families, direct to creditors, and providing grocery and emotional support.“New Day Foundation has been a beacon of hope for our patients,” said Kelly Decker, LMSW at The Cancer & Hematology Centers . “Their support—especially financial assistance—has provided much needed relief during some of the most difficult times in our patients lives. Time and again, New Day responds with remarkable speed, empathy, and generosity.”ABOUT THE DONALD R. AND ESTHER SIMON FOUNDATIONThe Donald R. and Esther Simon Foundation is built upon the legacy and philanthropy of Donald R. and Esther Simon and their children. With recognition of the family’s original roots in Michigan, the Simon Foundation supports projects that address Jewish life and identity, cancer research and support services, the cultural arts and social justice issues which make a positive impact in the lives of this generation and the next.ABOUT NEW DAY FOUNDATION FOR FAMILIESNew Day Foundation for Families is the only nonprofit in Michigan providing both financial assistance and emotional support to families navigating any type of cancer, anywhere in the state. New Day pays critical living expenses directly to creditors to cover housing, utilities, transportation, groceries and other essential household expenses, while also providing emotional support to cancer patients and their family members. Hospitals and cancer centers statewide rely on New Day to support families suffering a significant loss of income due to a cancer diagnosis. New Day is a Charity Navigator 4-star nonprofit, Platinum Level GuideStar organization and top-rated nonprofit by Great Nonprofits.

