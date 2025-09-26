DETROIT LIONS’ HERMAN MOORE, WXYZ’S MIKE TAYLOR AND MORE JOIN CELEBRITY LIP SYNC BATTLE FOR FAMILIES FACING CANCER
104.3 WOMC's JoAnne Purtan, Jason Raithel and their Grease crew stole the show to win it all in 2024
Detroit Celebrities Take the Stage to Support Families Facing Cancer at New Day Foundation’s Signature Event
The new competitors join returning favorites from Detroit radio shows including Mojo in the Morning and The Rob & Holly Show, along with seasoned performers Jackie Paige and Taiwan Jones. Each celebrity will compete on behalf of a New Day family facing cancer, performing their song with choreography, costuming and charisma! Melissa Coulier and Jason Raithel join returning judge Mike Morse on the judges panel this year, presiding over the onstage shenanigans to score each performance, but our audience will choose the winner.
NEW contestants this year…
● Herman Moore, former Detroit Lion
● Mike Taylor, meteorologist, WXYZ Channel 7
● Tania LaLonde, Summit Place Kia
Returning to the competition…
● Holly Hutton and Rob Stone, The Rob & Holly Show, 99.5 WYCD
● Taiwan Jones, former MSU/NY Jets linebacker
● Jackie Paige, reporter, WWJ-AM 950
● Shannon Murphy, Mojo in the Morning, Channel 955
Judges Panel & Emcee
● NEW! Melissa Coulier, wellness advocate
● Jason Raithel and JoAnne Purtan, JoAnne, Jason & Ben, 104.3 WOMC
● Mike Morse, attorney
● Emcee Justin Rose
The evening begins with a strolling dinner featuring a silent auction boasting more than 50 themed baskets and packages – all available to the public for online bidding beginning Monday, Oct. 6. From a Lions ticket/tailgate package and a helicopter ride over Detroit, to an exclusive Chef’s Dinner at The Fed in Clarkston and a ride-along on a Rochester Hills fire truck, there is something for everyone.
Raffle tickets for two exciting prizes can also be purchased online in advance: the “Hallmark Christmas Experience” trip for two to the Crown Center in Kansas City, Missouri, Dec. 5-7, and the winner’s choice from three pieces of dazzling diamond jewelry from Diamonds Direct in Troy.
As the silent auction wraps up, the festivities are just beginning in Sound Board! Guests will enjoy a live lip sync show with eight performances, an open bar and live auction packages. Following the show, coffee and desserts are available at the Afterglow.
Tickets for Celebrity Lip Sync Battle range from $125 to $300. VIP Main Floor Tickets are $300 and VIP Balcony Tickets are $225; both include a strolling dinner, open bar, preferred seating for the show and admission to Afterglow. Show & Glow Tickets are $125 and include general admission, balcony seating for the show, open bar and admission to Afterglow. Fans can also opt to watch from home by registering in advance. The strolling dinner begins at 5 PM, showtime is 7 PM and the Afterglow begins at 9 PM. Free, dedicated event parking is available.
Proceeds from the event will benefit Rochester Hills, Michigan-based New Day Foundation for Families. New Day works with social workers, financial navigators and medical professionals in hospitals and cancer centers across Michigan to reach families impacted by the rising medical expenses and a loss of income that a cancer diagnosis can bring. New Day is often the first light of hope for families struggling with financial distress after a cancer diagnosis.
Celebrity Lip Sync Battle is sponsored by Mike Morse Law Firm, Edward Jones Investments, Corewell Health, Nebo Lending, McDonald Hopkins, United Wholesale Mortgage, lumen pediatric therapy, Premier Academy, Caron Koteles-Riha Real Estate One, MSUFCU, Henry Ford Health, Old National Bank, Real Michigan Life, First State Bank, Legacy Wealth Partners, Wilshire Benefits Group, Advantage One Credit Union, Bank of Ann Arbor, The Kulhavi Team – Merrill, Schoolcraft College Foundation, Diamonds Direct, Woodhouse Spa, Audacy, CORE Specialty Tax & Engineering, New Paradigm, BSP Law, HOUR Detroit, Emagine Entertainment, TASC and Rick Young Insurance.
New Day Foundation for Families is the only nonprofit in Michigan providing both financial assistance and emotional support to families navigating any type of cancer, anywhere in the state. New Day pays critical living expenses directly to creditors to cover housing, utilities, transportation, groceries and other essential household expenses, while also providing emotional support to cancer patients and their family members. Hospitals and cancer centers statewide rely on New Day to support families suffering a significant loss of income due to a cancer diagnosis. New Day is a Charity Navigator 4-star nonprofit, Platinum Level GuideStar organization and top-rated nonprofit by Great Nonprofits.
Heather Blasko
New Day Foundation For Families Fighting Cancer
2486481105 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
Lylah's Story
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.