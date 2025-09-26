DETROIT LIONS’ HERMAN MOORE, WXYZ’S MIKE TAYLOR AND MORE JOIN CELEBRITY LIP SYNC BATTLE FOR FAMILIES FACING CANCER

About

New Day Foundation for Families is the only nonprofit in Michigan providing both financial assistance and emotional support to families navigating any type of cancer, anywhere in the state. New Day pays critical living expenses directly to creditors to cover housing, utilities, transportation, groceries and other essential household expenses, while also providing emotional support to cancer patients and their family members. Hospitals and cancer centers statewide rely on New Day to support families suffering a significant loss of income due to a cancer diagnosis. New Day is a Charity Navigator 4-star nonprofit, Platinum Level Guidestar organization and top-rated nonprofit by Great Nonprofits.

New Day Foundation for Families